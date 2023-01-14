Struggling Hamilton beat Greenock Morton to claim only third league win of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Championship basement boys Hamilton got only their third league win of the season as Andy Winter’s penalty was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Greenock Morton.

Winter stuck his spot-kick into the bottom right-hand corner after Daniel O’Reilly was fouled in the box with 17 minutes gone.

Winter had a great chance to double the lead just after the hour mark as he ran through on goal but Brian Schwake was out smartly to deny him.

Morton’s hopes of getting anything out of the game were then dented when Grant Gillespie’s late challenge on Scott Martin earned a second yellow card with seven minutes left.