Mark Fotheringham hails his Huddersfield battlers after derby draw at Hull

Manager Mark Fotheringham was keen to underscore Huddersfield’s collective spirit in “adversity” following their dramatic 1-1 draw at Hull.

Town remain in the bottom three but they deserved to win a tight Yorkshire derby in which Oscar Estupinan equalised for the hosts with the last kick of the game.

Fotheringham said: “The team invested so much energy in the game and the performance levels were through the roof.

“This Hull City team is a very in-form team but they just looked like a frustrated team. The chances we had in the first half, we could have put the game out of sight.

“We looked a solid, hard-to-beat team and we gave Hull real problems throughout the game.

“It’s unfortunate, but we keep trucking and moving forward and keep believing as a team. It could be a very valuable point at the end of the season.”

Huddersfield were bright from the outset and warranted their first-half lead through Michal Helik after 21 minutes.

Helik finished off a well-worked corner, with captain Jonathan Hogg instrumental in the build-up.

Hull rarely threatened and, a few half-chances aside, never significantly tested inexperienced goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.

That was until deep into added time when Estupinan latched on to a long ball before flicking it over the Australian.

Fotheringham said: “I’m so proud of this group. Whatever adversity they have had they just puff their chests out and get on with it.

“We had a few chances but it was maybe the final ball that let us down.

“I think it was really soft, the way we conceded, and the lads are really angry about it.

“On another day we drive back down to Huddersfield with three points, but this group have shown they are really resilient.

“This is the business end of the season now and we need to make sure we are safe at the end of the season.

“But we’re just a different animal to what we were at the start of the season and that’s great to see.

“We’re now in the January window and we’ll have to be creative, but I’m pretty sure we’ll be adding to the squad.”

Hull are unbeaten in six league games under new manager Liam Rosenior – but they have not won at home since early October.

Rosenior said: “The way we started the game was the thing. We made disappointing mistakes and gave them the oxygen to allow them to get into the game – and then we conceded with a set-play.

“I don’t think it was a point gained. I was delighted with the players’ attitude to keep going at the end and then Oscar comes up with a bit of magic.

“I’ve got a really good squad and that’s why I could make five changes.

“It’s not all doom and gloom – teams aren’t creating against us but teams are scoring goals against us and that needs to change.”

Rosenior added: “They didn’t give up and it showed with the collectiveness and the togetherness.

“I’m so happy with this group, but the frustrating thing is to give a team a head start.”

On leading scorer Estupinan, who is reportedly subject to transfer interest, Rosenior said: “It’s going to take something spectacular for him to leave the club.

“I’m not expecting to lose any players this window.”