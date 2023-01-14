Dave Challinor has eyes on play-offs after Stockport sink Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Challinor has eyes on play-offs after Stockport sink Northampton

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 6:27 pm
Stockport manager Dave Challinor is targeting the play-off places (Will Matthews/PA)
Stockport manager Dave Challinor is targeting the play-off places (Will Matthews/PA)

Manager Dave Challinor emphasised the importance of Stockport’s 2-0 victory over Northampton in their League Two play-off push, stressing the need to “get points on the board as quickly as possible”.

The Hatters edged a tight clash at Edgeley Park, with Antoni Sarcevic scoring from close range in the first half and Jack Sowerby being credited with an own goal in the second.

The win leaves Stockport in 10th position, just three points behind the play-off places and with a game in hand over most sides above them.

Challinor said: “We want to give ourselves a chance, and where you finish at the end is the important bit, but we want to try and get there as quickly as possible.

“Regardless of the play-offs, we’re looking to bridge the gap on the teams above us.

“Ultimately it’s about getting points on the board as quickly as possible and if we can affect the other teams at the same time by doing that it’s even better for us.”

Despite the three points, Challinor felt they could have performed better, particularly in the first period.

He added: “It’s always important to get back to winning ways. I think when you look in the grand scheme of things last week we thought was an opportunity [against Walsall in the FA Cup] but you move on and today was massively important.

“I don’t think we were great, I don’t think it was a great game. I thought we looked edgier than they did.

“We wanted to make this like a cup tie and play forward, play in their half and put them on the back foot, but we didn’t do that and we allowed them to counter-attack so we were fortunate to lead at half-time.

“Second half we were more secure in those things but it was a tight game between two teams that I suppose have an awful lot to play for so there’s going to be a little bit of edginess.

“The players know the importance of it and I suppose Northampton’s perspective is maybe about coming here and not losing but for us we know how important the three points are.”

For Northampton, defeat is yet another blip in their usually impressive away form and despite being the highest-scoring side in the division they couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

Manager Jon Brady was incredibly frustrated with how the game went and, with the team struck down with injuries, their fortunes don’t seem to be getting any better.

Brady said: “It is frustrating and tough to take.

“I felt we were a hell of a threat during the first hour and if you look at all the stats in the game we’ve had 12 shots, three really good ones on target, but it’s not good enough and it’s tough to take.

“The players we’ve got out are so key to us, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and hope the players that step up perform.

“I felt we had a strong foothold in the game to start with apart from conceding the goal, it’s a frustrating moment but we stay together and we have a bit of work to do.

“We’re in a tough situation with the injuries or illnesses we’re picking up, you want to have your best players to compete at the top end of the league and if you haven’t got them playing then you’re going to find it very difficult.”

Brady praised the performance of Stockport keeper Ben Hinchliffe, whose impressive saves kept the Cobblers at bay.

“I felt up until about the 66th we were really threatening their goal, Hinchliffe makes an unbelievable save from Sam Hoskins and you eventually expect him to score,” he said.

“The one in the second half he makes another incredible save and we would have been back in the game.

“The first goal we conceded was uncharacteristic, not good enough, too easy and then the second one hits Jack Sowerby on the hip and goes in the net.”

