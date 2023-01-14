Slaven Bilic points out Tobi Adeyemo as spark in Watford win over Blackpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Slaven Bilic hailed teenager Tobi Adeyemo for scoring the goal that helped Watford beat Blackpool 2-0 and move the Hornets up to third in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Ismaila Sarr was the Hornets’ star performer and made sure of victory with an 87th-minute penalty.

But it was 17-year-old Adeyemo who will be remembered most fondly by the Vicarage Road faithful for coming off the bench to open the scoring in the 72nd minute, just four minutes after making his league debut.

The academy product’s only first-team action had been a cameo in an FA Cup loss at Reading last week – and he would not even have been a substitute had manager Bilic not been without more than an entire team of experienced campaigners through injury and suspension.

“Let’s not lie and say he would have played anyway but Tobi came on for the last 15 minutes at Reading and lifted the whole team up with his running and his brain,” Bilic said.

“We planned that he would come on, in the last 20 minutes. We were hoping by then we would be winning and he would close them down but it was different – we needed him to be creative.

“The way he scored the goal… many young players, their only aim would be just hit the ball but no – he wanted to score and it was a proper finish. I like that mentality.”

Sarr hit the bar early on but Blackpool were not unduly troubled in the rest of a largely unremarkable first half.

Bilic made a double change at the break and threw on Adeyemo and Yaser Asprilla midway through the second period.

It was Asprilla’s pass that sent debutant Joao Ferreira away for a shot that Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell saved but Adeyemo despatched on the rebound.

“Some games are worth more than three points and this is one of those games,” Bilic added.

“This performance was extraordinary because of the circumstances – our side was crazy young for a friendly game.

“The best way to introduce young players is to bring them in slowly or when the game is 3-0 but today they came on with big pressure and they responded. I’m very proud of them.”

Blackpool have not won in the league since October and dropped to second bottom after this defeat.

“The performance was fine,” said manager Michael Appleton. “The first goal is crucial, we have spoken about it time and time again – it doesn’t matter what level you are playing.

“There is frustration in how we conceded the goal – there was carelessness on our part.

“I’m disappointed rather than frustrated, the players gave everything but our creating chances has to be better.

“I felt we would be the ones who would score the first goal. We were in the ascendancy when they scored.”

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell rushing out to clatter new Watford signing Matheus Martins enabled Sarr to end Blackpool’s resistance once and for all.

“It was a bit harsh but I understand it,” Appleton said. “It was slightly misjudged by Maxi but he has been good for us.”

Appleton is hopeful of adding more faces before the end of the month, saying: “Days like today show that it is needed.”