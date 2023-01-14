Darren Moore pleased as Sheffield Wednesday follow up FA Cup heroics with win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Moore was delighted his Sheffield Wednesday side put their FA Cup giant-killing behind them to beat Wycombe 1-0 at Adams Park.

The League One title-chasers are four points clear of third-place Ipswich thanks to Will Vaulks’ first-half wonder strike.

The Owls extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 with their seventh clean sheet in nine league games.

And after Wednesday stunned Newcastle 2-1 last weekend, Moore could not have been prouder of the visitors’ mature defensive display.

“We came here to keep the run going and I’m pleased with the boys because after last week’s cup heroics it’s very easy to get distracted,” said Moore.

“But we spoke about it on Monday morning, getting our feet back on the floor, making sure we continue the work we were doing and I’m pleased that they’ve done that today.”

Unfortunately for Moore, the win came at a cost, with both Reece James and George Byers being stretchered off at the end of either half.

The Wednesday manager said it was too early to put a timeframe on their ankle and foot problems respectively.

But on Vaulks’ 30-yard thunderbolt, Vaulks deemed it even better than his last against Port Vale in October.

“It was better because he took aim and he said ‘I’m going to put it in that spot’ and he put it exactly there, so it was a wonderful strike,” said Moore.

“When he catches them clean like that and they’re on target, they’re going to put any goalkeeper in trouble. The goal was worthy to win any game and I’m glad it did in the end.”

The Welshman joked his winner was in his “top 10” and added: “It’s been a while, probably one of the longest times I’ve gone between goals.

“But the boys said before actually they fancied me today so when it fell to me I thought, ‘yeah I’ll hit it’ and nice to see it in the back of the net.”

Meanwhile, Gareth Ainsworth was gracious in defeat, lauding his opponents who he fancies to make the automatic promotion places.

Ainsworth said: “I think anyone who finishes above Sheffield Wednesday will win the league this year. I think they’re an outstanding side.

“So for me it’s a great performance from Wycombe Wanderers and shows just how far we’ve come as a club.

“Today we were close. We more than matched them. I think we fully out-passed them and out-possessed them.

“But as I always say, possession means nothing. We’re gutted in there but also there’s some real positives we can take into games coming up.”