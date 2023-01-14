We were too passive: Paul Ince unimpressed as Reading pegged back by QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We were too passive: Paul Ince unimpressed as Reading pegged back by QPR

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 6:36 pm
Paul Ince was not a happy man after Reading’s draw with QPR (Nick Potts/PA)
Paul Ince was not a happy man after Reading’s draw with QPR (Nick Potts/PA)

Reading manager Paul Ince blamed his players for being too “passive” after half-time as they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Championship play-off rivals QPR.

Two goals from on-loan Newcastle Jeff Hendrick gave dominant Reading a comfortable interval advantage.

However, a revitalised QPR deservedly snatched a share of the points in the second half with a brace of goals from Tyler Roberts.

“We were just passive in the second half,” Ince said. “And I wasn’t too pleased with the first half, to be honest.

“As much as you go in 2-0 up, we didn’t really kick the ball like I wanted them to and we made some silly mistakes. Then again, we had created enough chances to have put the game to bed.

“OK, Rangers had a couple of skirmishes in the first half, but overall you’re coming in at half-time and I’m quite content.

“There was a lot of things that we could improve on in the second half but, every time we’re winning games, we seem to have this tendency to drop deep.

“We keep trying to defend it [the lead] and all you do is just invite pressure on yourselves. And you can’t keep getting away with it.

“In the second half, especially for the goals, there was a lack of positioning, a lack of communication and people were not winning headers. It was poor.”

Ince was unhappy that referee Darren Bond did not award his side a penalty when Shane Long fell in the area after tangling with Rob Dickie in the 50th minute, with Reading still 2-0 ahead.

“That was a blatant penalty,” Ince said. “That could have made it 3-0 and the game is finished. That’s the bottom line.

“It was blatant and another poor decision going against us again. You can watch it time and time again, and I understand that referees have tough jobs.

“Shane has run across him [Dickie], he’s been taken over and the penalty has not been given. That’s 3-0, game over.”

QPR have won only once in 11 Championship matches and head coach Neil Critchley was disappointed they failed to come away with maximum points.

“Yes, it was a good fightback,” he said. “A point was the least that we deserved from the game.

“To be honest, we didn’t do a great deal wrong in the first half. We had good control of the game and several promising situations up in the final third, but too many times we failed with our decision making.

“But then their lad [Hendrick] produced a moment of real quality for the first goal with a strike from outside the box.

“At that point in time we hadn’t really done a lot wrong. But then they break and score again.

“From 2-0 down at half-time we had to show real fight and courage and believe in ourselves as a group. And that’s what we did.

“I said that if we get the third goal, which we were capable of doing, then the momentum would change and it would be with us.

“I was really proud of them in the second half. We played with real purpose, we ran forward hard and scored two good goals.

“If any team deserved to pick up all three points, I think that was us.”

