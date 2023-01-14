Nigel Clough felt Mansfield contributed to own downfall again in Crewe draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said his side once again helped the opposition after a loose pass by Hiram Boateng invited visiting Crewe to earn a 1-1 draw.

George Maris put Mansfield ahead just before the break, but a rocket finish by Kelvin Mellor levelled matters early in the second half and Maris was then controversially red-carded for bringing down Elliott Nevitt nine minutes from time.

“Again, I thought 90 per cent of what we did today was good,” said Clough.

“We played well and created chances throughout the game again, only got the one goal and we were pressing when the sending off came.

“But, once again, we gave the ball away on the edge of our penalty area which has cost us the clean sheet.

“Their keeper made two unbelievable saves, especially the second one. It just would not go in for us in the second half despite some great positions and some good moves.

“Over the course of the game we had more than enough to win as we did last week against Barrow and Walsall the week before.

“But we are contributing to our downfall with giving the ball away.”

Maris seemed quite far out and wide of goal to be adjudged the last man for his red card and Clough said: “George was left in a position where he had to make a decision and I think the red card was 50-50. I’m not sure if the ball was already going through to Christy Pym.”

Maris turned home a fine low cross by debutant Callum Johnson from close range on 42 minutes.

But Mellor buried a 30-yard screamer that left Pym rooted on 55 minutes and the Stags have now only won once in seven home games.

The Stags piled on the pressure and goalkeeper Dave Richards made two outstanding reaction saves to deny Johnson and Stephen Quinn inside 12 minutes.

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “It was a very good point to come to Mansfield as well as a sense of frustration as we controlled periods of the game.

“I think my players are having their own goal-of-the-season competition between them. That is two ‘worldies’ that have now picked us up four points.

“It was a hard-earned point. I thought we showed some good control throughout the game. They are a good team.

“We felt we could have done a little bit better in the final third. But there were absolutely loads of positives.”

He added: “I am not sure it was a sending off to be honest from where I was. Maybe it could have been an orange card!”