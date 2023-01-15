Cameron Norrie urges Jack Draper to go all out against Rafael Nadal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie urges Jack Draper to go all out against Rafael Nadal

By Press Association
January 15, 2023, 9:03 am
Jack Draper has been backed to challenge Rafael Nadal (Kelly Barnes/AP)
Cameron Norrie has warned Jack Draper he will need to go to the well if he is to have a chance of upsetting defending champion Rafael Nadal in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Draper will surely seek the advice of his good friend Norrie ahead of the clash on Rod Laver Arena given the British number one claimed a first win over Nadal two weeks ago at the United Cup.

Draper, 21, had his first hit on Laver, Melbourne Park’s biggest court, on Sunday afternoon having arrived late following his run to the semi-finals of Adelaide.

The British number three insisted he will go into the clash fully believing he can beat a player he grew up idolising, and Norrie said: “For me, it’s a tough job for Rafa.

“Obviously Jack’s one of the best unseeded players, and I think he’s going to trouble him for sure. I think it’s going to be a good match. I’m looking forward to watching it. But he’s going to have to run a lot and he’s going to have to execute. But, definitely, he has a chance.”

Norrie had lost his first four matches against Nadal, including in Melbourne in 2021, but fought back from a set down to get the better of him in Sydney.

Nadal spoke of his feelings of vulnerability on Saturday following six defeats in seven matches but Norrie offered little comfort to Draper regarding the Spaniard’s form.

“I had to play unreal to beat him,” he said. “I played almost a perfect set in the third set. My whole game kind of came together that day and it was just enough to beat him.

“So, for me, he’s even more dangerous than ever. He’s taken a couple of losses, he’s fresh, he’s feeling good and I think, with guys like that, he’s even more dangerous.

“For me, it’s not going to be surprising if he goes on a mad run or he plays an unreal level because it’s the way he is, and the way he competes is amazing. It’s not going to be easy for Jack for sure.”

Norrie enjoyed a brilliant week at the United Cup, also beating Australia’s Alex De Minaur and US number one Taylor Fritz, and he made it six wins in a row by reaching the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Richard Gasquet spoiled his perfect record to lift the trophy but that did not dent Norrie’s confidence heading into the year’s first grand slam.

The world number 12 arrived in Melbourne late on Saturday night and faces a tight turnaround ahead of a clash with teenage Frenchman Luca Van Assche on Monday, but said: “I am feeling really good.

“Obviously the way I started in Sydney, beating Demon (De Minaur) at home and then Rafa and Fritz, for me, it was perfect to beat those guys in the way that I beat them. The way I played was huge and I took a lot of confidence from that.”

Norrie would not usually want to be playing in a different country so close to a slam but the ASB Classic holds a special place in his heart.

He grew up in Auckland and his parents, who still live there, were among the crowd supporting him.

Norrie struggled to hold back tears during his on-court speech, and he said on Sunday: “(The tournament) is one of the reasons I am playing tennis. Wanting to be one of those players.

“I still have photos with all the players. I practised with (Fabio) Fognini one day and I was showing him photos with me and him.

“I would have liked to have lifted that trophy and that was why I was a bit emotional. But it doesn’t change too much. I am still hungry to keep pushing and hopefully I will get that title one day.”

