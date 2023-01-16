Rangers boss Michael Beale hopes for an end to pitch battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers boss Michael Beale hopes for an end to pitch battles

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 4:33 am
Michael Beale’s side prevailed after 120 minutes (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale's side prevailed after 120 minutes (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers manager Michael Beale fears the heavy Hampden pitch could have a knock-on effect on his squad.

The national stadium surface was particularly heavy following a wet Saturday in Glasgow for both of the weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

Beale is concerned that some of his players might pick up injuries in the wake of his side’s extra-time win over Aberdeen, especially with a trip to Saturday’s beaten semi-finalists, Kilmarnock, to come on Wednesday.

The other teams in the last four, Celtic and Aberdeen, also have games in midweek and Beale feels the state of the pitch might remain a talking point.

“I know we can’t control the weather,” he said. “Do we separate the two weekends to play one this weekend and one next weekend?

“That’s for other people to decide but that was a difficult pitch and that could take its toll because we have a game on Wednesday night and so do the team we played and so do the two teams who played on Saturday.

“Where will the injuries come from playing on a heavy pitch and with the heavy legs to go again on Wednesday and again next weekend in the cup?”

One definite injury concern is match-winner Kemar Roofe, who landed heavily on his shoulder and had to come off shortly after making it 2-1 in extra-time.

The striker has only recently returned from a long-term lay-off with a calf injury.

Beale said: “Kemar can’t catch a break. He comes on and gets the winner then goes off injured. We’ll have an X-ray on that but he’s not dislocated it so we’re hoping it is just a bad landing and a sore one.

“With Antonio Colak out, who is our top goalscorer, and Kemar out, who was out top goalscorer the year we won the league, I think the group deserve big credit for continuing to win under big pressure every three or four days.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will be without skipper Anthony Stewart for his side’s trip to face Hearts on Wednesday after the defender was sent off for a reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala.

Goodwin had already lost Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Leighton Clarkson through injury and goalkeeper Kelle Roos was struggling with a strain.

The Dons boss said: “We can’t dwell on it too much because we have a hugely important game coming up in midweek against Hearts at Tynecastle, who are on a  very good run of form.

“We have to assess the squad because we have quite a few boys with knocks and cramps and all kinds of issues.

“We have to see what kind of squad we have available and make sure we compete at the same levels.”

