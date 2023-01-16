William Saliba happy to focus on Arsenal’s title bid as contract talks continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William Saliba happy to focus on Arsenal’s title bid as contract talks continue

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 12:03 pm
Arsenal’s William Saliba celebrates victory at Tottenham on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)
William Saliba insists he is “so happy” at Arsenal as contract talks continue behind the scenes of an increasingly convincing Premier League title bid.

The Gunners sit eight points clear at the summit following a 2-0 derby win at Tottenham on Sunday.

A Hugo Lloris own goal and long-range strike from captain Martin Odegaard secured Arsenal’s first-ever win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and moved them further ahead at the top of the table.

“We are focused on ourselves. We are not focused on our rivals. We have to keep going like this and stay focused only on our ourselves.

“I am so happy here. The club is speaking with my agent and me, the only thing I can do is (focus on my football). I am so happy here.”

Speaking after the Spurs win, Arteta said a sustained title challenge would “demand almost perfection” for the remainder of the campaign, with Saliba now seeking retribution with victory over Manchester United – the one team to beat Arsenal in the league this season – next weekend.

“It’s never enough,” he replied when asked what it means to be eight points clear at this stage.

Antony (right) and Marcus Rashford (left) scored the goals as Manchester United beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September.
“We know we have a lot of games to go. We have to be focused because things can change quickly. If we lose one game, after we can have no confidence, so we have to be focused on keeping going and trying to win. We focus on ourselves.

“There’s no pressure. It’s better to have this pressure when you are at the top than when you are down at the bottom. It’s better to keep going like this and we don’t have to have pressure.

“We know we have a big game next week. We know they beat us. They are the only team to beat us this season in the Premier League and we want to beat them again at home.

“We will prepare this game very good I think, and I hope we will win in front of our fans. We will keep going. We didn’t know before (that Arsenal could win the league), but when the summer started, I told myself we can do something.”

