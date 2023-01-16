Where do Newcastle rank among the Premier League’s best defences?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Where do Newcastle rank among the Premier League’s best defences?

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 1:03 pm
Newcastle’s defence celebrate victory over Fulham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle’s defence celebrate victory over Fulham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle are on course for one of the best defensive seasons in Premier League history.

The Magpies are third in the league having conceded only 11 goals in their first 19 matches of the campaign – a record bettered by just seven teams since 1992-93.

Eddie Howe’s side have kept 11 clean sheets so far, including five in a row after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Fulham.

Manchester City and Liverpool remain the only two teams to have scored more than once in a league game against Newcastle, with City having battled back to a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park in August and Liverpool having scored in the last minute in a 2-1 win at Anfield a week later.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Newcastle’s miserly back line.

Tried and tested

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Eddie Howe has largely stuck with the same goalkeeper and back four in the Premier League this season.

Summer signing Nick Pope has been ever-present between the posts, while defenders Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are Howe’s most-used outfield players.

Sven Botman has been the other preferred member of Newcastle’s defence. The Dutchman has started 16 out of 19 games in the league since arriving from Lille in June.

Elite company

  • Chelsea (2008-09) – 7
  • Liverpool (2018-19) – 7
  • Chelsea (2004-05) – 8
  • Chelsea (2005-06) – 9
  • Man Utd (2007-08) – 9
  • Man Utd (2006-07) – 10
  • Man Utd (2008-09) – 10
  • Arsenal (1993-94) – 11
  • Arsenal (1998-99) – 11
  • Liverpool (2005-06) – 11
  • Newcastle (2022-23) – 11

Newcastle are just the 11th team in Premier League history to concede 11 goals or fewer after 19 matches.

None of the previous 10 finished lower than third, with five winning the title – in successive seasons from 2004-05 to 2008-09.

Liverpool in 2018-19 and Chelsea in 2008-09 have the best records at the halfway stage, with both having allowed only seven goals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went on to concede 22 across the season as a whole, narrowly missing out on the title to Man City, while Chelsea shipped a total of 24 during a turbulent campaign.

Chelsea to beat

Chelsea's John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho
Chelsea’s defence of 2004-05 holds the record for fewest goals conceded across a Premier League season (Sean Dempsey/PA Archive)

Chelsea’s defence of the mid- to late-2000s, with Petr Cech in goal, and John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho at the heart of a back four, were consistently very difficult to breach.

The Blues conceded just 15 goals across the entirety of Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge – 2004-05 – and restricted their opponents to a mere 22 in the following campaign.

The former effort remains a record, ahead of Arsenal in 1998-99.

The Gunners’ famous back line of Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn, backed by goalkeeper David Seaman, allowed only 17 goals against them all season but lost out on the title to Manchester United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented