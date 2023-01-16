A closer look at the coaches who are aiming to get their hands on the World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A closer look at the coaches who are aiming to get their hands on the World Cup

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 1:39 pm
Detail of the Webb Ellis Cup during a photocall at the Rugby School, Warwickshire.
Eddie Jones’ appointment as Australia head coach means three of rugby’s major nations have new men in charge going into this year’s World Cup.

Steve Borthwick was last month unveiled as Jones’ successor with England, while Warren Gatland returned for a second stint with Wales.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the coaches tasked with attempting to guide the sport’s leading countries to glory in France in September and October.

Eddie Jones (Australia)

Eddie Jones was previously Australia head coach between 2001 and 2005
Eddie Jones was previously Australia head coach between 2001 and 2005 (David Davies/PA)

Jones was dismissed by England in December following a dismal 2022 but has swiftly returned to the game for a second spell in charge of his native country, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie on a contract until 2027. The well-travelled 62-year-old led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final and finished runner-up for a second time with England in 2019. He also guided Japan to a shock success over South Africa at the 2015 tournament.

Steve Borthwick (England)

Steve Borthwick earned the England role with an impressive stint at Leicester
Steve Borthwick earned the England role with an impressive stint at Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)

Former England forwards coach and captain Borthwick arrived at Twickenham with an impressive CV. He joined Leicester as head coach in 2020 and guided Tigers to the Gallagher Premiership title in his second season. During his playing career as an outstanding second-row forward, he featured in 57 Tests and clocked up close to 400 appearances for Bath and Saracens. His stint starts against Scotland on February 4.

Fabien Galthie (France)

Fabien Galthie guided France to Grand Slam glory in 2022
Fabien Galthie guided France to Grand Slam glory in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Although Ireland are currently the world’s number one team, France go into their home tournament as favourites. Les Bleus clinched a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and possess enviable strength in depth. Former scrum-half Galthie succeeded Jacques Brunel following the last World Cup and swiftly set about bringing through an exciting array of talent. He has overseen 13 successive wins, including defeating the All Blacks.

Andy Farrell (Ireland)

Andy Farrell has led Ireland to the top of the world rankings
Andy Farrell has led Ireland to the top of the world rankings (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former rugby league star Farrell has made a huge impression since succeeding Joe Schmidt. Ireland top the world rankings on the back of a stellar year in which they claimed a historic Test series triumph in New Zealand, toppled South Africa and Australia, and claimed a Six Nations Triple Crown. The Irish have never progressed beyond the quarter-final stage – a record Farrell will be desperate to change.

Ian Foster (New Zealand)

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has come under pressure during his reign
New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has come under pressure during his reign (Ben Whitley/PA)

New Zealand suffered only 10 defeats in 108 Tests during Foster’s time as assistant to Steve Hansen. The 57-year-old has failed to fully convince since promotion to the top job in 2019 and already lost nine of 34 fixtures, including the All Blacks’ first defeats to Argentina. A seven-match unbeaten run has alleviated some of the pressure. Yet Foster, whose contract expires after the tournament, has plenty to do to get the three-time champions firing.

Gregor Townsend (Scotland)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Townsend, who won 82 caps for his country, took over in 2017 and has masterminded some impressive wins, including a first Twickenham victory over England for 38 years. France and Australia have also been toppled but Scotland continue to search for consistency. The Scots suffered an underwhelming pool-stage exit four years ago under the 49-year-old and need to find another gear.

Jacques Nienaber (South Africa)

Jacques Nienaber was appointed South Africa head coach after they were crowned world champions in 2019
Jacques Nienaber was appointed South Africa head coach after they were crowned world champions in 2019 (Ben Whitley/PA)

Nienaber was assistant coach when the Springboks were crowned world champions in 2019 before stepping up after the tournament to allow Rassie Erasmus to fully focus on the director of rugby role. At the time, Nienaber had no experience as a head coach. The 50-year-old has won 16 of his 26 Tests in charge, including a 2-1 series success over the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

Warren Gatland (Wales)

Warren Gatland replaced fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac to begin his second spell as Wales coach
Warren Gatland replaced fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac to begin his second spell as Wales coach (Ben Birchall/PA)

During Gatland’s initial 12-year reign from 2007 to 2019, Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly the world’s number one team. The New Zealander was tempted back after a miserable 2022 for the Welsh, which included home defeats against Italy and Georgia, spelt the end for compatriot Wayne Pivac. Gatland, 59, has taken charge of the last three Lions tours.

