Carl Starfelt: Celtic’s next game is the most important one

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt insists there is too much riding on every game to start looking ahead to the Viaplay Cup final.

The Hoops will meet Rangers in a Hampden derby on February 26 after their city rivals followed them into the final on Sunday.

Celtic have to quickly turn their attention to league duty following their 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday given they have a rearranged visit of St Mirren to come on Wednesday.

They then host Morton on Saturday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Starfelt said: “We cannot think about the final now or think too much ahead. It’s Wednesday that is on our minds.

“It’s a lot to play for, both in the league and the cups so we need to be really focused to try to win every game.

“A big reason you come to Celtic is to win titles of course and play in these games where everything is at stake.

“We’ve been speaking about this that we need to embrace that and try to enjoy these games and play our football so that’s what we did on Saturday.”

Celtic were pushed all the way by Killie, who had a strong penalty claim denied just before Giorgos Giakoumakis netted in stoppage time.

Starfelt said: “The most important thing was to win the game which we did and we know that we didn’t play our best game.

“The conditions were also not the best but we made no excuses. We got through so we’re happy with that.

“Not every game you will put to bed early. We showed some spirit that we kept fighting through it and in the end we won and kept a clean sheet and scored two goals so that is positive.

“This was probably one of the tougher games I would say but we don’t make any excuses. The pitch wasn’t great and it was very windy but we still tried to play our football and make the best out of it.

“They came out with a lot of energy and tried to make it hard for us, put some pressure on us but it takes a lot of energy for them to play like that.

“Once you ride out the first storm it opens up a bit more for us so that’s what happened.

“We spoke about that before the game we will do everything to win. It’s a cup game, you don’t get any second chances like you maybe do in the league.

“If you lose you’re out so that was the most important thing and it is also good that we can look at the game and review it and learn from it.”