Steve Borthwick had no qualms about Owen Farrell selection despite ban criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Borthwick had no qualms about Owen Farrell selection despite ban criticism

By Press Association
January 16, 2023, 2:51 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 3:46 pm
New England head coach Steve Borthwick with Owen Farrell (Adam Davy/PA)
New England head coach Steve Borthwick with Owen Farrell (Adam Davy/PA)

Owen Farrell will lead England into their Six Nations opener after Steve Borthwick responded to criticism of the Saracens fly-half being cleared to play by stating he must select the best available players.

Farrell is serving a four-match ban for a dangerous challenge while on club duty against Gloucester on January 6 that will be reduced by one game if he completes a tackle course.

But in a controversial move that has been described as exploiting a loophole in the disciplinary process, the January 28 appointment with Bristol is included among the fixtures he must miss, ensuring his availability to face Scotland on February 4.

Players involved in the opening match of the Six Nations are stood down from the final round of club games before the Championship begins, yet in this instance it counts towards Farrell’s suspension.

While Borthwick’s number two Kevin Sinfield admitted that “Owen fully accepts he needs to change and is willing to work extremely hard at it”, England’s new head coach had no hesitation in retaining the Lions playmaker as skipper.

“I know there has been a period of uncertainty around Owen’s availability,” Borthwick said.

“I was informed unequivocally by the Rugby Football Union’s legal department on Friday that Owen would be available for the first game of the Six Nations.

“Owen accepts his suspension and can’t wait to be back on the field. My point of view is that I’m England head coach and my job is to select the players that are available to me.

“The disciplinary system is run completely as an independent process and I think we’d agree there should be that split – the England head coach and the disciplinary system should be completely separate, and that’s the case.”

Rugby Union – Heineken Cup – Final – RC Toulon v Saracens – Millennium Stadium
Steve Borthwick (left) and Owen Farrell (right) were team-mates at Saracens

Under Eddie Jones, Farrell was replaced as captain by Courtney Lawes only to be put back in charge when the Northampton flanker was forced to miss the autumn through concussion.

Lawes has recovered to be included in a 36-man squad for the Six Nations but has been demoted to vice-skipper alongside Ellis Genge, Borthwick instead opting for his former Saracens team-mate.

“I’ve known Owen since he was 17 or 18-years-old. Now it’s normal that when a 17 or 18-year-old enters first-team training at the start of their careers, they are quiet and reserved,” Borthwick said.

“Owen’s different. Owen came on to the training field and everyone was struck with awe by how hard he pushes himself.

“Everybody was also struck by how much he demanded of those around him. That’s Owen, it’s what he does and why he is captain of England.”

Borthwick has been heavily influenced by club form as he looks to build an “England team that plays with courage and fights in every single contest”.

Unafraid to drop big names who were regular picks under predecessor Jones, Borthwick has jettisoned Billy Vunipola, Jack Nowell and Jonny May, but there are recalls for Dan Cole and Elliot Daly.

Six Nations squad announcement
Billy Vunipola is among the players omitted for the Six Nations (Ben Whitley/PA)

Cole was dropped by England after the 2019 World Cup final, a reaction to the team’s dismal scrummaging performance, while Daly has been frozen out since last year’s Six Nations despite his superb form for Saracens.

Northampton’s rookie fly-half Fin Smith is present for the first time, providing cover for Farrell and Marcus Smith, while Ollie Hassell-Collins, George McGuigan, Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the other uncapped players.

“We want an England squad where you have players competing for places. We sat for hours this week discussing selection and it should be that way,” Borthwick said.

“It should be tough and there will be good players – really high quality players – who are not selected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented