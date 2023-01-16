Nottingham Forest and Wolves charged by FA after Carabao Cup brawl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest and Wolves have been charged by the Football Association for a disciplinary breach following a mass brawl at the end of their Carabao Cup quarter-final last Wednesday.

The incident occurred after Forest had won a penalty shoot-out to secure their path to the last four and a fracas broke out between both sets of players, forcing stewards to run onto the City Ground pitch to intervene.

An FA statement read: “Nottingham Forest FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC have been charged with breaching FA Rule E2O.1 following their EFL Cup match on Wednesday 11 January 2023.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from productive behaviour after the final whistle.”

A second statement added that the clubs have until Thursday to respond.