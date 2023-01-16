‘Bonkers’ for Celtic to sell Giorgos Giakoumakis now, insists Chris Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has described a potential transfer deal for Giorgos Giakoumakis as “bonkers” as details emerged over his possible move to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.

The striker has been linked with a number of clubs throughout January and previously after it was claimed he failed to secure the improved personal terms he wanted from Celtic.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed Urawa had agreed a fee of about £3.5million with Celtic but Major League Soccer side Atlanta were still trying to sign the Greece international.

Giakoumakis celebrates his Hampden goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Reports in Japan have claimed Urawa are likely to sign the 28-year-old although personal terms have still to be finalised.

Giakoumakis scored Celtic’s second goal in their 2-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

He later posted a photo of his celebrations on Instagram with a caption that read: “Enjoy every moment like it’s your last! On to the final.! Thank you for the immense support.”

I’m not sure what goes on behind the scenes and who maybe coming in the door but this seems bonkers letting Giakoumakis go right now for such a small fee… there’s a league to win! https://t.co/VQLhrk1ARg — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 16, 2023

Sutton reacted to Romano’s tweet by writing: “I’m not sure what goes on behind the scenes and who maybe coming in the door but this seems bonkers letting Giakoumakis go right now for such a small fee… there’s a league to win!”

Giakoumakis has scored 26 goals since arriving from Dutch side VVV-Venlo 18 months ago, despite struggling with a knee injury in his opening months.

He has found regular starts hard to come by this season – his last came on November 5 against Dundee United – with his usual role being a substitute for Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic have been linked with possible moves for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung and 20-year-old Gornik Zabrze forward Szymon Wlodarczyk.