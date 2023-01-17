Morata to Lukaku – How Chelsea’s five most expensive signings have fared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Morata to Lukaku – How Chelsea’s five most expensive signings have fared

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 9:03 am
Alvaro Morata, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Romelu Lukaku (Niall Carson/Nick Potts/Fabrizio Carabelli/PA).
Alvaro Morata, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Romelu Lukaku (Niall Carson/Nick Potts/Fabrizio Carabelli/PA).

Chelsea’s late swoop to scupper rivals Arsenal’s hopes of signing Mykhailo Mudryk set up one of the most eye-catching transfers of the season.

The Ukraine international has become one of the Blues’ most expensive signings after arriving at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk for £62million, a fee that could rise to £88m depending on performances.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the club’s five most expensive buys prior to Mudryk’s arrival have fared.

5. Alvaro Morata, £59.4m

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea – Premier League – John Smith’s Stadium
Alvaro Morata had a mixed time at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Morata became the latest number nine charged with the task of delivering goals on a consistent basis for Chelsea when he joined from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017. However, as with many of the strikers who went before him, and have done since, consistency eluded the Spain international.

The initial signs seemed promising when he scored six goals in his first six Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick against Stoke, but he subsequently managed just one league goal in the second half of his debut season.

He joined Atletico Madrid on loan in January 2019 before completing a permanent move to the LaLiga club in 2020 to end his Chelsea career with 16 goals in 47 Premier League appearances.

4. Kepa Arrizabalaga, £72m

Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa Arrizabalaga is the world’s most expensive goalkeeper (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is easy to forget, after the chequered spell that Kepa has experienced at Stamford Bridge, that the £72m Chelsea paid Athletic Bilbao for his services in 2018 made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, a record which still stands four-and-a-half years later.

Less consistent in that time have been the 28-year-old’s form and reputation, having gone from being heir apparent to Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois, to understudy briefly to Willy Caballero, via a bizarre moment in the 2019 Carabao Cup final when he seemingly refused to be substituted by then-manager Maurizio Sarri.

Older now and seemingly wiser, he has seized the opportunity presented by injury to Edouard Mendy to become one of Graham Potter’s more reliable charges, with a particularly fine display as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

3. Kai Havertz, £72m

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz scored Chelsea’s winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The German looked like an expensive flop playing under former Blues boss Frank Lampard after arriving in the summer of 2020, but his compatriot Thomas Tuchel got him performing more like the player Chelsea paid Bayer Leverkusen £72m for.

Whatever he does in the future at Stamford Bridge, he will go down in club history as the scorer of the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto in 2021, but at 23 he needs a few more seasons of consistent quality to be considered an unqualified success.

He has been a willing stand-in at centre-forward whilst Potter struggles to get his ducks in a row during the current injury crisis, and his winner against Palace on Sunday could prove one of the most important the team score this season.

2. Wesley Fofana, £72.4m

Wesley Fofana
Wesley Fofana has suffered with injury since joining Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The jury is still out on Fofana, who came of age as an accomplished central defender during two years at Leicester. Of those two seasons, the most recent was almost completely lost to injury, as have been his first months at Stamford Bridge.

If the 22-year-old continues to improve at the rate that Foxes supporters enjoyed in his first year after joining from St Etienne, Chelsea will have found a cornerstone around which to build a high-class defence, not unlike the transformation that Virgil van Dijk helped usher in at Liverpool in 2018.

But, for a player so young to have lost so much of his short career to injury, the Blues have gambled on Fofana and the club will hope he eventually makes the grade.

1. Romelu Lukaku, £101.7m

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku proved an expensive failure on his return to Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

The massive transfer fee not withstanding, going all out to bring Lukaku back to west London was a move that made sense, a decision made plain by the fact Chelsea are yet to find a solution to the problem he was recruited to solve.

Lukaku apparently left his heart behind in Italy and he scored just eight goals in the Premier League before returning to Inter Milan on loan.

Still technically a Chelsea player, he burned bridges with the hierarchy by giving a tell-all interview to an Italian broadcaster in 2021, offering a granular account of his grievances at Stamford Bridge, which appeared to seal his fate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Police remain outside the flat on Sunnyside Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Terry Flintoff leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, left, and from Facebook, right. Picture shows; Terry Flintoff.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

Virtual tours to be offered to people eager to experience the history of the Battle of Culloden. Image: Culloden Battlefield.
Virtual tours for Culloden Battlefield to be launched to a worldwide audience
fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen Picture shows; Sarah Craig and The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The Inverness Lidl store on Telford Street was broken in to earlier this week with a quantity of alcohol stolen. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
Tain Sheriff Court
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented