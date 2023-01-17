St Mirren braced for toughest of challenges at Parkhead – Stephen Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren braced for toughest of challenges at Parkhead – Stephen Robinson

By Press Association
January 17, 2023
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is ready for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is ready for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren are the only Scottish team to beat Celtic this season but Stephen Robinson is bracing himself for the toughest of challenges at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Saints shocked the cinch Premiership leaders with a 2-0 win in Paisley on September 18 but the result did not derail Ange Postecoglou’s side, who are nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and will meet their Old Firm rivals in the Viaplay Cup final next month.

The Paisley outfit lost for the first time in seven games when they went down 1-0 at Hearts last Friday night and, while the Buddies boss believes confidence remains intact, he is bracing himself for a difficult night at Celtic Park where the Hoops have won all 10 league games this season.

Robinson said: “When you beat teams of that calibre it gives you belief in the system you are playing and the players alongside you.

“But it is a different game, it is a different game as well at Celtic Park with 60,000 people behind them. It is a big pitch and the energy of the crowd drives you on as well.

“We have to stand up to that and not get caught up in the emotion of the game and play our game which we’ve done very well at home.

“The biggest key is you have to keep the ball. When you have the ball you have to be brave because if you defend for 96 minutes, eventually someone will make a mistake and get punished.

“At the moment it is (the toughest fixture). They are a very good side, they play with energy and pace, that’s the biggest thing, they are non-stop and I said that at the first game.

“The speed of their turnover and play, their cleverness around the box is something we know about, it is not a surprise to us. We have worked on trying to stop that.

“It is another one-off game. We have to approach it differently than the home game and make sure we are hard to break down and hard to beat.

“We proved we can compete with Celtic, we proved we can compete with the best teams in the country.

“We go with respect of course for a very good side and a top manager – but we go with belief.”

