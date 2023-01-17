Ken Owens named captain as Warren Gatland picks four uncapped players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ken Owens named captain as Warren Gatland picks four uncapped players

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:11 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 12:23 pm
Ken Owens has been named Wales captain for the Six Nations (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ken Owens has been named Wales captain for the Six Nations (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named four uncapped players in his squad for the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Ospreys centre Keiran Williams, Cardiff centre Mason Grady, Ospreys lock Rhys Davies and Cardiff second-row forward Teddy Williams have all been selected.

The quartet are the only international rookies among a 37-man group, with Gatland’s second spell as Wales boss beginning against Ireland on February 4.

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens has been appointed captain, being preferred to other candidates such as Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones.

Elsewhere, there are recalls for 34-year-old Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb – who last played Test rugby in 2020 – Ospreys fly-half Owen Williams, Scarlets back Rhys Patchell, Cardiff prop Rhys Carre and Dragons back-row forward Aaron Wainwright.

Selection absentees include Ross Moriarty, Nicky Smith and Ryan Elias, while injuries have sidelined the likes of fly-half Gareth Anscombe and lock Will Rowlands.

But Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, who is currently out of action due to an ankle problem, has been picked.

Gatland said: “It’s probably a bigger squad than I would normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the World Cup.

“We’ve some youngsters that have come in and then we’ve some older, very experienced players that we need to manage.

Warren Gatland has named his first squad since returning as Wales head coach
Warren Gatland has named his first squad since returning as Wales head coach (Ben Birchall/PA)

“It is looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that is definitely going to be a challenge over the next 10 months.”

On the captaincy, Gatland added: “Ken is incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman – it means a lot to him to play for Wales. He is also very popular with the players.

“He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign.

“Probably, if you are picking a team at the moment, he is the number one in that position.”

Former Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas, meanwhile, has been confirmed as the final member of Gatland’s coaching team.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign against Ireland
Wales begin their Six Nations campaign against Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Thomas, who won 67 Wales caps between 2003 and 2011, will have responsibility for the contact area.

He joins fellow assistant coaches Alex King, Jonathan Humphreys, Mike Forshaw and Neil Jenkins.

Thomas said: “I am delighted and honoured to be part of the coaching team.

“As a passionate Welshman, my dream and ambition growing up was to play for Wales.

“Since finishing playing and going into coaching, my ambition has been to become part of the international coaching set up.

“Being successful and inspiring our great country is what it is all about, and I am determined to support and help make a difference to the players and staff.”

