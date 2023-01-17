Dean Whitehead tells Cardiff players to ‘up their standards’ for Leeds clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim manager Dean Whitehead has urged Cardiff to “up their standards” for their FA Cup replay at Leeds.

Cardiff were 2-0 ahead in the original third-round tie before Leeds fought back to level, with teenager Sonny Perkins equalising in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Since then, Cardiff have sacked Mark Hudson and put Whitehead – part of the Stoke squad who lost the 2011 FA Cup final to Manchester City – in caretaker charge as the Bluebirds seek to appoint their third manager of the season.

“We had players that stepped up for their chance (in the first tie) and we have players who are going to do that again,” said Whitehead, speaking to Cardiff’s in-house media.

“They have got to take their opportunity and everyone has to stand up and be counted.

“You gain confidence all the time in matches, but that was a big turning point for one or two players who came in, performed and stayed in the team.

“Now it’s up to everybody to up their standards and we will go to Elland Road and then, importantly, Millwall at the weekend.

“Any opportunity for any player that hasn’t had the minutes they would have liked, this gives them a chance to put on the shirt and put in a performance.

“It puts people in contention and pressure on the players that are playing.”

Hudson, who succeeded Steve Morison in September, paid the price for Cardiff’s faltering form.

Cardiff have gone nine games without a win and Hudson was sacked within hours of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Wigan, the Sky Bet Championship’s bottom club.

But Whitehead insisted his squad are in good spirits, saying: “The boys are ready. It’s a good game for us.

“The atmosphere is going to be really good. We will have travelling supporters, so we have got to put in a performance for them.

“It’s an amazing amount of people who are going to come and support us on a Wednesday night, away at Leeds.

“We have to wear the shirt with pride and put on a performance for them.

“Everybody is fit and healthy and we are looking forward to it.”