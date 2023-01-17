Gregor Townsend admits this could be his last Six Nations as Scotland head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gregor Townsend admits this could be his last Six Nations as Scotland head coach

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 3:39 pm
Gregor Townsend is keen to have his future resolved (Jane Barlow/PA)
Gregor Townsend is keen to have his future resolved (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gregor Townsend admitted this could be his last Six Nations as Scotland head coach as he confirmed he has had no talks about extending his contract beyond the end of this year.

It has been widely speculated recently that the 49-year-old – who took the reins in the summer of 2017 – will be leaving his post after the World Cup in the autumn.

After naming his 40-man squad for the Six Nations on Tuesday, Townsend admitted it was at the back of his mind that he could be leading his country into the tournament for the last time

“Yes, absolutely. I’m not contracted beyond this year so of course (it could be the last),” he said.

“I don’t think it will change anything though because the Six Nations is such a big tournament and there’s so much work that goes in for me and the other coaches.”

Asked if he would like to have his future sorted out before the World Cup, Townsend said: “Yes, of course. But we’ll just have to wait and see. No discussions have been had and I don’t see them taking place until after the Six Nations.”

Reports in France claimed Townsend had applied for a role as assistant coach with the French national team, while he was recently linked with the head coach vacancy at Leicester.

“I did get a contact from France, but it was just an initial enquiry and there was nothing further from that because we obviously play France in the Six Nations so I didn’t want to talk any further with them about that,” he said.

Gregor Townsend (right) has been linked with a role with France
Gregor Townsend (right) has been linked with a role with France (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Nothing about Leicester. I read that with some surprise. Most of the things I’ve read are speculation.”

Townsend does not believe uncertainty over his future will have any adverse effects on his team this year.

“No, I think it will be the last thing on the players’ minds,” he said. “We have a really important year of rugby for the national team. The Six Nations is a massive part of that, the World Cup is obviously huge.

“So much work has to go in for these five games that nothing else really comes into anybody’s thoughts. It is such an intense period for us and we have to be on it for that seven weeks to bring the best out of our team, and our players know that as well.”

