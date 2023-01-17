Aberdeen moving on from Anthony Stewart red card after defender’s apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Aberdeen moving on from Anthony Stewart red card after defender’s apology

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 6:01 pm
Anthony Stewart in action against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Anthony Stewart in action against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has accepted Anthony Stewart’s apology for letting his team down at Hampden and will not dwell on his captain’s red card.

The Dons skipper launched himself into a late and reckless challenge on Fashion Sakala with his team drawing 1-1 with Rangers in stoppage-time in the Viaplay Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The incident came after Stewart had claimed Alfredo Morelos was an inferior striker to the injured Antonio Colak in the build-up to the game and three weeks after the defender was sent off in a defeat at St Mirren.

Kemar Roofe went on to hit an extra-time winner for Rangers but all has been forgiven with regards to Stewart.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership contest with Hearts, Goodwin said: “I think him and Liam Scales were excellent. I thought Alfredo Morelos was very quiet throughout the afternoon.

“That was something that Anthony obviously had to make sure happened because of the comments in the build-up to the game. I think he did that part of his job really, really well.

“But unfortunately his performance will be forgotten because of the red-card incident. It was a rush of blood, it was a poor decision. He realises that and he knows he’s let the team down. We’ve explained all of that to him.

“He’s an experienced player. I’m not going to dwell on it. We’ve got far too many things to deal with in terms of fixtures that are coming thick and fast.

“Anthony has apologised to the group. We’ve accepted his apology. He has learned from that experience.”

Stewart is suspended for the Tynecastle trip and Goodwin has fitness doubts after Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Leighton Clarkson picked up muscle injuries on the heavy Hampden surface.

“Physically, there is still a little bit of fatigue and a little bit of tiredness within the players who played the majority of that game,” Goodwin said.

“It was a very energy-sapping pitch as well which hasn’t helped and obviously the game went to extra-time.

“The game coming so quickly after that isn’t ideal for us, but it’s something that we have to deal with. We’ve got a very good medical team and sports science team here. They’ve been working all hands to the pump in the last 48 hours trying to get the boys back and trying to get them in a good place.

“Mentally, the guys are very, very good. We felt that we gave a good account of ourselves on Sunday against very good opposition. On another day we could have progressed. The boys will be fine.

“We’ve got one or two concerns over a few players. We’ve tried to give them the best chance over the last couple of days.

“They’ve done everything that they possibly could have. We’ve been in the swimming pool, in the cryochamber, they have been getting massages and making sure that they’re eating well, sleeping well and everything that would be expected to give themselves the best possible chance of playing to their optimum levels.

“We haven’t nailed down the starting 11 yet because we’re trying to give one or two of the individuals a little bit more time before we make that final decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented