‘Big lungs’ from Andy Murray has Rio raving – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.

Tennis

Andy Murray secured a famous win.

Thanks to everyone for all the kind messages. We left it all out there. Hope you enjoyed the show. ❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 17, 2023

Rio was impressed.

But Murray’s mother needed to calm down.

I w just been to the bar to de-stress. — judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 17, 2023

Football

Beth Mead was thankful for the support she has received since her mum’s death.

I just want to take a minute to thank family, friends and the footballing world for the love & support since the passing of my mum. It means the world to me and my family during this difficult time. Much love 🫶🏼❤️ — Beth Mead (@bmeado9) January 17, 2023

Harry Winks finally made his Sampdoria debut.

Bruno Guimaraes vowed to make a swift return for Newcastle.

Faith moves mountains! I'll be ready faster than ever 3️⃣9️⃣🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zEGlAtuB8V — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 17, 2023

Gary Lineker made a dad joke.

Cricket

Luke Wright shared his travel tips.

Special day on Waiheke Island yesterday celebrating a family birthday. If you ever visit New Zealand I highly recommend this place. Amazing vineyards and beaches! pic.twitter.com/ZcbNfRwa2g — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) January 17, 2023

KP was looking down.

Duomo in Milan this morning…👀 pic.twitter.com/CYgts08T2R — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 17, 2023

Waqar Younis quashed speculation he was set to become Pakistan bowling coach.

Lots of speculation around me taking on the bowling coach roll of Pakistan🇵🇰 team. Let me be very clear I have not approached and I have no intentions of taking taking that job #ThankYou — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 17, 2023

Rugby union

Sam Warburton backed Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad announcement.

Love this! Putting some faith in the next gen🔥 Some athletes and big players for future in there! 👏 https://t.co/sRIgchENnc — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) January 17, 2023

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was out on the slopes.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas and son had a high-level debrief on the Tour Down Under.

Day one of the 2023 season done and dusted 👌 Coach Macs straight in for a high level debrief 🤓 #TourDownUnder pic.twitter.com/0TNQJ8ym4X — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) January 17, 2023

Cycling in the rain.

Sketchy little wet prologue but I stayed upright 🙌😅 Looking forward to the rest of the week 👊 #TourDownUnder 🇦🇺📸 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/JO9UNjYLfz — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 17, 2023

New togs for Mark Cavendish?

Got that faaaade into my British Champion jersey 🔥 @AstanaQazTeam pic.twitter.com/B7WOc5QlpE — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) January 17, 2023