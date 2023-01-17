West Brom cruise into FA Cup fourth round with comfortable win over Chesterfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Bromwich Albion ruthlessly exposed the 70-place gap between themselves and National League Chesterfield as they won their FA Cup third-round replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.

John Swift scored the first goal then had a hand in the next two from Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore before substitute Jovan Malcolm headed the fourth.

Carlos Corberan’s in-form side made it 10 wins in 12 games in all competitions.

Swift was the only survivor of West Brom’s team that beat Luton Town 3-2 in the Championship on Saturday, as Corberan handed a debut to Jamie Andrews, 20.

But both teams fielded eight of the starting line-ups that drew 3-3 at the Technique Stadium 10 days ago in what was the Spirerites’ first game since.

West Brom had an effort ruled out in the second minute for Grady Diangana’s aerial challenge on goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who carried the ball over the line.

Armando Dobra wasted a chance for Chesterfield when he opted to dribble instead of shooting from inside the area after receiving a square pass.

The pressure returned to the non-league side as Albion created numerous opportunities to lead before half-time.

After ballooning one chance high and wide, Swift got all his angles right to give Albion a 23rd-minute lead.

A wild clearance from Jamie Grimes saw Livermore beat Darren Oldaker to the header then feed Swift for a classy, curling left-footed finish from 16 yards.

The goal was Swift’s fourth of the season and ended his 11-match drought.

Swift’s dinked pass split Chesterfield’s defence to give Diangana a one-on-one chance, only for Covolan to palm the ball away from point-blank range.

Then Reyes Cleary was only a whisker away with a low drive that skidded past the far post before West Brom made the tie safe with two goals in six minutes.

Rogic doubled their lead in the 49th minute after some awful defending by Chesterfield. Swift’s 70-yard pass saw Adam Reach get to the line and cross, and midfielder Rogic punished Jeff King’s dallying from close range.

Livermore then fired home in the 55th minute after the defence failed to clear Swift’s corner.

Chesterfield’s Akwasi Asante missed a one-on-one then fired the rebound against the bar near the end.

Substitute Malcolm headed home Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s cross in the first minute of time added on to complete the rout.