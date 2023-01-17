Inih Effiong at the double as Aldershot get back on track with win at Solihull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inih Effiong’s quickfire double in the first half helped Aldershot end a four-match losing streak in the Vanarama National League with a 2-1 win at Solihull Moors.

Aldershot’s slump had seen them fall down the table but they went ahead after a quarter of an hour when Effiong rose highest at the back post and headed well beyond Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

Effiong’s header ended Aldershot’s 244-minute wait for a goal in the league and the striker scored again moments after Moors had kicked off when he found space in the box and shot low past Boot.

Second-half substitute Bartosz Cybulski halved the deficit five minutes after the resumption, getting the final touch to bundle the ball over the line.

Cybulski and Andrew Dallas spurned gilt-edged opportunities late on as the hosts piled forward in search of an equaliser but Aldershot held firm to end their recent lean run.