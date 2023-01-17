Rob Edwards over the moon after Luton late show earns FA Cup win at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Edwards over the moon after Luton late show earns FA Cup win at Wigan

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 11:07 pm
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards celebrates
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards celebrates

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards was doubly delighted to see Elijah Adebayo pop up with a 97th-minute winner to knock Wigan Athletic out of the FA Cup.

Not only did it put Town through to a fourth-round home tie against Grimsby, it also avoided the need for extra-time – and possibly penalties – on a bitterly cold night at the DW Stadium.

Thelo Aasgaard put Wigan ahead seconds after the restart with a brilliant volley, only for Cauley Woodrow to equalise inside four minutes.

And the visitors always looked the more likely side to win it, with Adebayo eventually making it 2-1 with seconds to go.

“I was really pleased with the start, we had a couple of chances early on,” said Edwards. “They were obviously a threat on the counter attack and with set-pieces, which we knew.

“We started the second half badly, a fantastic goal from their point of view, but defensively we could do better. But we responded very quickly that was important.

“The longer it had gone at 1-0, the more difficult it would have been for us.

“To equalise inside five minutes set us up, and I thought overall we performed really, really well.

“We kept pushing, kept taking risks, kept creating good chances.

“We had to defend well at times, which you’re always going to have to do when the opposition goes direct.

“But I’m delighted to win, especially so late on. And I’m delighted for the lad (Adebayo), because he’s worked so hard in the last couple of games in particular.

“He always works hard but he’s upped that further and you get your rewards when you put the hard work in.

“They’re a good, honest group on the whole really, and the minimum they do is work for each other.

“I’m really lucky coming into a group like this halfway through a season, because everyone gets on so well, and they won’t accept not working for each other.”

For Wigan boss Kolo Toure, his wait for a first victory in charge goes on, with the winless streak now at eight matches.

“I’m gutted for the boys, they gave everything,” he said. “They worked hard from the first minute to the 98th minute, but unfortunately in these moments, a lack of concentration cost us.

“It’s painful, but we need to correct those moments within the game.

“For everything they’ve given, though, I feel gutted. They deserved more than what they got but it’s the little details that make a big difference.

“Luton played well. They put us under pressure and created a few chances.

“We created some chances and it was in the balance. I felt like we looked really strong and it could have gone either way. But it went to Luton and that’s part of the game.

“These things happen in the game. Sometimes they go for you, sometimes they go against you – last week it was us that scored in stoppage-time.

“All you can do is keep your head down and keep working hard, and focus on the next game, which is against the same team.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

