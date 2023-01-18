Motherwell working on deal to bring Matt Penney back to Fir Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell are still working to secure another deal for Matt Penney after he returned to parent club Ipswich following the expiry of his loan agreement.

The 24-year-old moved to Fir Park in the summer on a six-month contract and made a positive impact, starting every game from the end of August onwards.

Penney has now been recalled by the Sky Bet League One club, but Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has not given up on bringing him back to Lanarkshire for the remainder of the season.

“Matt has now went back to Ipswich, however, we remain in dialogue with them with regards to Matt,” manager Hammell told Motherwell’s website.

“Although discussions are ongoing, we are constantly looking at viable alternatives in the transfer market.

“Matt has been an outstanding addition to the team this season and should he not return to the club, I want to thank him for his effort in his time at Motherwell.”

The departure of Penney – one of Motherwell’s best players this term – leaves Hammell without a natural left-back at his disposal as both Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are out long term with injuries.