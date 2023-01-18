Lewis Hamilton not currently part of Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton not currently part of Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for Manchester United

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 4:22 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 6:55 pm
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is not currently involved in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for Manchester United (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is not currently involved in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid for Manchester United (David Davies/PA)

Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is not currently active in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s move to buy Manchester United.

Ratcliffe has entered the bidding for United as one of the UK’s richest men looks to complete a takeover of the club he supported as a boy.

The 70-year-old has a reported net worth a £12.5billion thanks to the success of global chemical company INEOS, which is principal partner and one-third shareholder of Hamilton’s Mercedes team.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Toto Wolff
Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left), pictured with Toto Wolff, is a one-third shareholder of the Mercedes F1 team (Steven Paston/PA)

Hamilton, 38, formed part of Sir Martin Broughton’s failed bid to buy Chelsea last year, but subsequently bought a stake in NFL franchise Denver Broncos.

Ratcliffe meanwhile invested in Mercedes in 2020, has attended a number of races and grown close to Hamilton – who holds the record for the most wins in Formula One.

When asked about Ratcliffe’s potential United takeover at last September’s Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “Jim is part-boss and part-partner. I’d say we’re more partners because we’re in this together.

“I hope in the future to do something with Jim and build with him. I don’t know when that will be or what that will be.

“But I do want to get more and more involved in teams because I really do believe in black ownership and black equity, because there is a real lack of that in sport.”

However, the PA news agency understands that Hamilton is not currently involved in the bid.

United announced on November 22 that the board “will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company”.

Executive co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer added that they were looking to “maximise the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future”.

INEOS became the first prospective buyer to confirm it had entered the bidding for United, with a spokesperson telling PA on Tuesday that it had “formally put ourselves into the process”.

The Raine Group is acting as United’s exclusive financial advisor having overseen Chelsea’s sale last year.

The investment banking firm is looking to keep the process moving as quickly as possible, with the first quarter of the year recognised as a key time.

Sixth Street, a global investment firm based in California, is not set to be among the bidders though after denying reports it was interested in a stake in the club.

“As part of our sports investing franchise, Sixth Street maintains active dialogues with top organizations across multiple sports and around the world,” a statement on Twitter read.

“But at this time Sixth Street is not looking to buy Manchester United and is not in any active discussions to do so.”

United face Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening as Erik ten Hag’s men head to Selhurst Park looking for a 10th straight win in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Hamilton will unveil his new Mercedes at the team’s launch at Silverstone on February 15 ahead of the first round of the new F1 season in Bahrain on March 5.

Hamilton’s current £40million-a-year deal with Mercedes expires at the end of the season but it is expected he will commit to a new two-year contract.

