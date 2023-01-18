Sam Warburton: High-pressure international game is Warren Gatland’s comfort zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Warburton: High-pressure international game is Warren Gatland’s comfort zone

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 6:03 pm
Warren Gatland is back as Wales head coach (David Davies/PA)
Warren Gatland is back as Wales head coach (David Davies/PA)

Sam Warburton says that Warren Gatland will relish being back in his “comfort zone” of high-pressure international coaching after being appointed Wales boss for a second time.

Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reached two World Cup semi-finals during Gatland’s previous reign between 2008 and 2019.

But he returns after a miserable 2022 when Wales won just three Tests under his successor and now predecessor Wayne Pivac, with world-ranked number one team Ireland looming as opening Six Nations opponents on February 4.

Sam Warburton and Warren Gatland
Sam Warburton (left) and Warren Gatland enjoyed success with Wales and the Lions (David Dvaies/PA)

“It looks like Ireland and France are going to be almost dead-certs one and two,” said former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Warburton, who played a key part in Gatland’s success with both teams.

“So I think from a fans’ perspective, third place would be a pretty successful campaign, but I can’t imagine for a second that would be the communication from Warren.

“There is not a lot you can change from when he was appointed to the first game.

“But what you can change is the environment, the belief and the messages that you instil in the players which can have a massive effect, particularly from someone like Warren who is held in such high regard.

“You have got to get the boys to want to run through brick walls for you but that will come with a click of the fingers.

“He will love it. He is an international coach who needs to be in the pressure-cooker of an international environment, being in the middle of the pitch in front of 75,000 people.

“That’s him in his comfort zone. He has got those unflappable characteristics. It is a great asset that he has and that rubs off on all the guys.”

Despite Wales having dropped to ninth in the world – a fall underpinned by shock home defeats to Italy and Georgia last year – Warburton is upbeat about Six Nations and World Cup prospects.

And he has not ruled out the possibility of Wales shredding world rugby’s formbook by beating Ireland in Cardiff.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has backed Warren Gatland to thrive as Wales boss
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has backed Warren Gatland to thrive as Wales boss (PA)

Warburton added: “I thought I was going to be very pessimistic for this Six Nations, but I am actually unusually excited and I think an upset against Ireland isn’t off the cards with them coming to Cardiff.

“If we win that game, it completely changes the outlook of that tournament and blows it wide open. I think there will be an enormous emphasis on beating Ireland.

“There is going to be a bit more bias towards physicality. Speak to Warren and he is very simple about how he approaches the game at international level, which is very different to club level.

“If you lose the game physically at international level, you lose the game.

“I think we’ve seen that with some of his selections in the squad, with some guys who were overlooked before because he wants them to do a job for him on the gain-line and in defence.”

Wales flanker Jac Morgan
Jac Morgan (centre) excelled for Wales during their autumn campaign (David Davies/PA)

One player that Warburton is relishing seeing in action is Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan, who was Wales’ stand-out performer during the autumn campaign and looks set to thrive under Gatland.

“Jac has got all the attributes – speed, strength, power, quality – and also his professionalism and mindset towards the game,” Warburton said.

“He looks a proper Test seven to me. He dominates in the physical contact, he does a lot of the unsung work, he is going to secure 20-30 rucks a game for you.

“The basics you need a seven to do he does brilliantly and I think himself and Justin (Tipuric) would make a great pairing.”

* Sage is the Official Insights Partner of Six Nations Rugby and will be powering the Smart Ball during the Guinness Six Nations #SageInsights

