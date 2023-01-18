Mateusz Klich jokes about a huge Leeds signing – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 18.

Football

Vodafone were busy…

Mateusz Klich had a laugh.

good luck @lewy_official , it is amazing club you will love it😅 🇵🇱 — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) January 18, 2023

Shear class!

🔙 20 years ago today, @alanshearer scored one of the fastest goals in Premier League history! pic.twitter.com/I6iXuiuGfg — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 18, 2023

Sergio Aguero was still celebrating.

Tennis

Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu.

Thanks for coming out tonight The atmosphere was 💯💯 https://t.co/J6FGGkvFCR — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 18, 2023

Jamie Murray was enjoying Melbourne.

#AusOpen best food on tour by country mile. — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 18, 2023

Thanasi Kokkinakis had a win to celebrate…

…but then got called Nick.

“Oh That’s that Thanasi Kyrianakis!”😂 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 18, 2023

Cycling

Laura Kenny had an announcement.

Cricket

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not that old…

Don’t think that’s happened yet 😂 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 18, 2023

Sam Billings wanted answers.

Genuine question… how does Chelseas spending fit within FFP? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 18, 2023

Ollie Pope saluted the retiring Hashim Amla.

What a man what a player. Congrats on an amazing career @amlahash pic.twitter.com/mKJFWPyMWh — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) January 18, 2023

Athletics

Usain Bolt reminisced.

Gymnastics

A tough week for Max Whitlock.

Big push this week! What we call "Welly Week" 3 routines on each piece, really tough week but essential to the process 💪🏻#gymnastics #training pic.twitter.com/4J6aiLMByD — Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock1) January 18, 2023

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was enjoying training.

Gilles Villeneuve was remembered.

Remembering the late Gilles Villeneuve, born #OnThisDay 73 years ago. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/T75NSgybzS — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 18, 2023

Remembering Gilles on his birthday 🇨🇦 Per sempre nei nostri cuori ❤️ pic.twitter.com/giLRYi3c1b — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 18, 2023

Golf

Shane Lowry was ready for business.

Ready to get my 15th season on the @DPWorldTour started tomorrow ☘️💪🏻#ADGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/zg7r3CLPSd — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) January 18, 2023

Snooker

Do you wanna build a snowman?