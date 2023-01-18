John Barclay: Uncertainty over Gregor Townsend future will not distract Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Barclay: Uncertainty over Gregor Townsend future will not distract Scotland

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 10:03 pm
John Barclay feels Scotland can have a positive Six Nations (PA)
John Barclay feels Scotland can have a positive Six Nations (PA)

Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.

The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.

Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.

“I can only speak for myself, if I was in that situation (as a player), would I find it distracting? No,” said Barclay, who was promoting Sage, the official insights partner of the Six Nations that will be powering the Smart Ball during the tournament.

Gregor Townsend
Gregor Townsend is out of contract after the World Cup later this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Maybe that says more about me but I think players have enough to worry about and focus on without thinking if the coach is going to be there.

“There is so much rugby between now and when the decision will be made so it won’t have an impact on this Six Nations anyway.

“It is easy to say it will be a distraction, and the fact we are talking about it probably makes it a distraction.

“But there’s always going to be speculation. And if you rewind six months, people were saying he shouldn’t be getting a new contract anyway.

“If you sign a long contract people wonder why it’s so long. And if you’ve not signed a contract people want to know why, too. I don’t think it matters one way or the other. Scottish Rugby will have a plan.

“And there are so many moving parts in this. Who’s available? Do they want Gregor to continue? Does Gregor want to continue? There are just so many parts that have to be considered and thankfully that’s not my decision.”

Asked if Townsend – who took the reins in the summer of 2017 – deserves a new deal, Barclay said: “It depends on what the metric is. The most obvious one is that he is the most successful Scotland coach in history. That’s just a fact.”

Barclay, who won 76 caps, believes that having three home games – against Wales, Ireland and Italy – can help Scotland enjoy a positive Six Nations.

“I think with three home games, you have to be looking to win at least two if not three of those,” said the 36-year-old.

“Ireland’s going to be the biggest challenge at home followed by Wales, and Italy have shown that they’re more than capable of putting some bigger performances together.

Scotland celebrate
Scotland have three home games in the Six Nations this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Scotland have won at Twickenham, they’ve also taken home the Calcutta Cup in four of the last five years, so they’ll go there full of confidence but also fully aware of a rejuvenated England.

“If you start well there, then you have Wales the following week and we’ve been in that position before that if you can get two wins early, it’s huge. That would put them in a great position.

“I think three wins would be very good. Four would be exceptional. Is two a disaster? I guess it depends on which two you win.

“If you look at the world rankings and compare the resources in Ireland, Wales, France, it’s so hard. That being said, if Scotland get moving like they did against the All Blacks and Argentina (in the autumn) then I think they can be a match for anyone.”

:: Sage is the official insights partner of Six Nations Rugby and will be powering the Smart Ball during the Guinness Six Nations #SageInsights.

