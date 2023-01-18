Antonio Conte left questioning long-term future after losing three close friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte left questioning long-term future after losing three close friends

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 10:33 pm
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has seen three close friends die in the past three months. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has seen three close friends die in the past three months. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Conte is proud of his hard work and commitment to football management but admits losing three close friends has left him questioning his long-term future.

Gian Piero Ventrone, the club’s fitness coach, died in October before Conte’s friend and former Lazio defender Sinisa Mihajlovic died in December.

That was then followed by the death of Conte’s former Juventus and Italy team-mate Gianluca Vialli earlier this month.

Conte's friend and former team-mate Gianluca Vialli died on January 6.
Conte's friend and former team-mate Gianluca Vialli died on January 6. (Mike Egerton/PA)

At 53, Conte is the same age as Mihajlovic was at his time of death, while Vialli was just five years his senior.

Asked ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League trip to Manchester City how he was feeling after such a difficult time, the Italian replied: “For sure, this season is a difficult season from a personal aspect.

“Because to lose in such a short time three people that I knew very well – before Gian Piero Ventrone, then Sinisa and now Gianluca. It was not simple.

“For sure, when this situation happens, it brings you to have important reflections. Because many times we think and we give a lot of importance to our work and we forget the family, we forget that we need to have more time for us.

“This season is a difficult season for me as a personal aspect. For sure, this season is making me to have an important reflection on my future.”

Conte’s contract at Spurs runs out at the end of the current season but, while his future at the club remains uncertain, he insists he remains committed to the challenge despite recent hardships.

“When you work and the work is at the top of your mind in your head and maybe, sure, maybe (there are) times we forget to stay with the family, we forget to spend time with friends,” he said.

“But this is our passion and for the passion we lost a lot of things. When this situation happens, I think you start to think that maybe sometimes it is also good to give more time to your family and friends and also to yourself. The work is not everything in the life.

“You can tell me I could be not a good coach, but about the commitment and what I give the club where I work, no club was unhappy about this.

“Usually when I left the club they regret me leaving a lot because they knew the way that I work and the commitment I put into the club, what I give for the club.

“Yes. I think this. But in this aspect I am really happy for the way that I am.

Conte's Tottenham currently sit fifth in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Conte’s Tottenham currently sit fifth in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal. (Steven Paston/PA)

“You only get tired if you work. I work a lot and for this reason it is normal to be tired. Many people don’t look tired – that’s because they don’t work!

“I work a lot for this club, believe me. I give everything for the club. Not only for Tottenham – for Inter, for Juventus, for every club where I was the coach.

“It is normal that when I finish the day I am tired because I work a lot for the club. And for this reason the club want me to stay for a long period.”

