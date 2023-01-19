Noppon Saengkham ‘over the moon’ after beating ‘hero’ Ronnie O’Sullivan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Noppon Saengkham claimed another scalp at the World Grand Prix by beating Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first time to reach the quarter-finals.

O’Sullivan had raced into an early two-frame lead at the Centaur in Cheltenham and looked set to inflict another whitewash like he managed against Barry Hawkins in round one.

Red-haired Saengkham fought back impressively though with three half-centuries helping him send O’Sullivan packing with a 4-2 win after knocking out Mark Selby on Tuesday.

"I said to myself, 'BELIEVE'… my daughter is called Believe!" 🥹 Beating Ronnie O'Sullivan, Paris and hair dye – just another post-match interview with Noppon Saengkham. 😅#DuelbitsSeries | @noppon147 pic.twitter.com/E2pVarKx6W — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 18, 2023

“I am feeling over the moon,” 24th seed Saengkham told World Snooker Tour after potting the pink at the second time of asking to seal a fourth consecutive frame and victory.

“Ronnie is like a hero of all the snooker players and it is not easy to beat him but actually I had to beat my heart first because when we are paired with him, we already lost half (the battle) so I had to beat my heart first.

“Yeah the first shot when I get a chance on pink and I miss, then the second chance I just try say to myself, ‘I believe in you,’ because my daughter’s name is believe so I said I needed to pot the pink to win it and I got it.”

Next up for the Thai player is a last-eight meeting with Masters runner-up Mark Williams, who continued his good form with a 4-0 victory over Ding Junhui.

Jack Lisowski booked his quarter-final berth with a 4-2 win over Zhou Yuelong while Mark Allen edged a seven-frame thriller with Joe O’Connor.

Earlier in the day, Shaun Murphy whitewashed Ali Carter to progress into the last-16 while Sam Craigie got the better of Tom Ford 4-2.

Luca Brecel and Anthony McGill were also 4-1 winners over Joe Perry and Gary Wilson respectively to conclude the first-round action.