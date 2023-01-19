MPs to question governing bodies over fan safety at sporting events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MPs to question governing bodies over fan safety at sporting events

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 4:33 am
The safety of fans at major sporting events will be examined further by MPs on Thursday (Simon Marper/PA)
The safety of fans at major sporting events will be examined further by MPs on Thursday (Simon Marper/PA)

Fan safety at sporting events will again be in the spotlight as MPs question national governing bodies on Thursday as part of an ongoing inquiry.

Representatives from the football, cricket and horse racing authorities will face questions from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee over whether sports contribute enough to security at their events.

A committee press release cited reports that police forces were only able to recover £7million of their £47m costs to police football in the 2019-20 season.

The third session of the committee’s fan safety inquiry comes just over a week after Newcastle fans complained of overcrowding in the away end at Hillsborough for their side’s FA Cup third-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Football Association is looking into the matter, with Sheffield Wednesday insisting stewarding and safety measures for the match were more than sufficient. The stadium was the scene of a 1989 disaster which ultimately resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans who had attended an FA Cup semi-final.

DCMS committee members are also expected to raise the possibility of a centralised system to report and record incidents of discrimination at sporting events, along with issues related to alcohol and drugs.

The committee will hear from the director of Wembley Stadium, Liam Boylan, on behalf of the FA, the English Football League’s head of security and safety operations Bob Eastwood, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s head of safety and security Phil Davies and David Armstrong, the chief executive of the Racecourse Association.

