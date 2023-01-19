Debbie Jevans appointed Wimbledon vice-chair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Debbie Jevans has been named vice-chair of the All England Club ahead of this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

The 62-year-old will succeed current chair Ian Hewitt at the end of July, following the tournament.

Wimbledon’s two top jobs will then be held by women, after Sally Bolton became chief executive in 2020.

The AELTC is pleased to announce the election of Deborah Jevans CBE as Vice-Chair. Jevans will succeed current Chair Ian Hewitt after The Championships 2023. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 19, 2023

A former tennis player, Jevans competed for Great Britain at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Her career has also seen her hold a number of high-ranking roles in the sporting world, including director of women’s tennis at the International Tennis Federation and director of sport for the London 2012 Olympic organising committee.

Hewitt said: “Debbie has a valuable combination of skills and experience gained over a long career in sport, both as a former professional tennis player and through a number of leadership roles within high-profile sports organisations as well as her many years of service on the club committee.

“This equips her well for the role and I look forward, as planned, to handing over as chair after The Championships 2023 and wish Debbie all success as we continue with our ambitions.”