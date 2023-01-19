Football mourns Anton Walkes after death at the age of 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football mourns Anton Walkes after death at the age of 25

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 3:03 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:08 pm
Former Tottenham defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25 (Nigel French/PA)
Former Tottenham and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25.

Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC, who Walkes last represented in the 2022 season, confirmed his death on Thursday following an accident in South Florida.

London-born Walkes progressed through Spurs academy and made his debut and solitary appearance for the club in a Carabao Cup tie with Gillingham in 2016 before he later spent two years with Portsmouth.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes,” Charlotte owner David Tepper said.

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heart-breaking time.

“The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

Charlotte FC signed Walkes ahead of the 2022 season and he played 24 times to help them finish ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Sporting director Zoran Krneta added: “We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.

“Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy.

“The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

An MLS statement read: “There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC.

“Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time.”

Walkes’ former club Portsmouth tweeted: “Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Tottenham added in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Spurs later confirmed they will wear black armbands during Thursday’s Premier League match at Manchester City and their academy teams will do the same in their respective fixtures this weekend.

Meanwhile, ex-Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters said: “Lost for words. Rest in peace Anton, you’ll be missed champ!”

