Football rumours: Brighton reject Chelsea’s £55million bid for Moises Caicedo

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 7:24 am
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is wanted by Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is wanted by Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

What the papers say

Chelsea have had an offer of £55million rejected for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to the Liverpool Echo via The Athletic. The 21-year-old has been touted for a big-money move to a whole host of Premier League clubs but it appears the Blues have made the first move for the rising star.

The Telegraph says Newcastle have put together a nine-man transfer list, which includes Everton and England Under-21 forward Anthony Gordon and three Chelsea players: Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech and England midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

England’s Jude Bellingham
England’s Jude Bellingham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Elsewhere, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to hold a transfer meeting with Borussia Dortmund, the Daily Mirror reports. It comes after the 19-year-old reportedly indicated to Real Madrid that he prefers a move to Spain rather than a Premier League switch.

And Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony, 23, after reaching an agreement with Brighton’s Leandro Trossard, 28, as Mikel Arteta looks to add further wide options to his squad, according to the Daily Mail. Anthony is out of contract at the Vitality Stadium this summer with talks over a new contract not yet producing a deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Manuel Goncalo Guedes
Wolves’ Goncalo Guedes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Goncalo Guedes: Journalist Matteo Moretto reports the 26-year-old Wolves forward is in his native Portugal before completing a loan move to Benfica.

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Givemesport says Everton are “speaking” to Rennes about a potential move for the 20-year-old Ghana international.

