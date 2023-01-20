Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes returns to first club Benfica on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves attacker Goncalo Guedes has joined Benfica on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old only moved to Molineux from Valencia for £27.5million in the summer but boss Julen Lopetegui has let him leave.

He scored twice in 18 appearances for Wolves and has now made a return to Benfica, where he started his career.

Guedes would have seen his playing time limited further with the arrival of Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain this week.

Wolves are busy in the market having agreed a £3.3million fee with West Ham for Craig Dawson.

Hammers boss David Moyes was critical of Wolves ahead of their 1-0 defeat at Molineux last week after their interest in the defender went public.

“I might bid for one of them after the game and see how it goes,” he said.

“Is it destabilising? By the way it is, yeah. Let’s be fair, Wolves tried to buy Daws in the summer and we said no at that time.”

Dawson has been at West Ham since joining from Watford, initially on loan, in 2020 and has made 87 appearances for the Hammers.

He also spent nine years at Wolves’ bitter rivals West Brom before leaving for Watford in 2019.