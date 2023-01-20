Motherwell boss Steven Hammell hoping to sort out left-back situation soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell hoping to sort out left-back situation soon

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 11:20 am
Steven Hammell is looking to sort his left-back situation (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Hammell is looking to sort his left-back situation (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell aims to get some clarity on his left-back situation soon after Matt Penney returned to Ipswich following the end of his loan spell.

Hammell hopes to get Penney back for the rest of the season but he is attracting interest from English clubs and Motherwell are also looking elsewhere.

“I think there will be some stuff to confirm soon on that regarding Matt,” Hammell said.

“There has been a bit of interest in him, we have been in contact with him. He has been great, I get on fantastic with him, he has been good for us this season.

“I think there will be something out later. If it’s not to be Matty, then we will be looking to do a bit of work and bring someone in to replace if that is the case.”

Motherwell have no natural left-back options with Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley out long term but right-back Stephen O’Donnell has played there this season and he could return for Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round clash at Arbroath.

“Stephen was struggling last week,” Hammell said. “He will train and we will see how he feels and assess that.”

Motherwell are also understood to be closing in on a complicated transfer for Japanese midfielder Riku Danzaki, who has been on loan at Brisbane Roar from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

Hammell said: “We are speaking to a lot of players and there are some that are further down the line than others. Until we can actually confirm it’s not right me speaking about players who are attached to other teams.”

Hammell was in the travelling party when Motherwell last faced Arbroath 23 years ago.

The initial game at Gayfield was abandoned at half-time because of strong winds before Motherwell eventually prevailed after a replay.

“I think Andy Goram was the goalkeeper, hitting goal kicks and then catching them,” Hammell said. “I was in and about it at that time.

“Hopefully it’s not quite at that level. Some of the clips we have shown to the players this week it’s been similar, keepers hitting goal kicks well into the opposition half and it puts the brakes on and ends up back in your 18-yard box.

“We understand it’s not going to be a perfect day, it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a challenge.

“Hopefully not as bad as that but we are aware it’s not going to be a nice summer’s day with beautiful conditions.”

Motherwell have not won in eight cinch Premiership games and Saturday offers a chance to get a morale boost for their survival fight as well as embarking on a cup run.

“It’s important to the club, it means a lot to the fans and it means a lot to me so make no mistake we want to do well,” Hammell said.

