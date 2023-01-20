Eddie Howe wants replacement for Chris Wood to avoid leaving Newcastle short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe wants replacement for Chris Wood to avoid leaving Newcastle short

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 11:36 am
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hopeful he can replace the outgoing Chris Wood (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hopeful he can replace the outgoing Chris Wood (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hopeful he can replace the outgoing Chris Wood, warning that the striker’s move could leave the team “dangerously short of players”.

Howe confirmed that Wood is having a medical with Nottingham Forest, with Forest looking to bring the New Zealand international in on loan.

Wood joined the Magpies last January from Burnley for £25million, helping the club avoid relegation and Howe was full of praise for the forward’s contributions.

“He’s been a huge player for us,” Howe said.

“I have to say he has been outstanding in every way because I think when we signed him we were in a very difficult league position, he’s played a huge part on the pitch to transform the team or help transform the team.

“Then this season he’s been excellent both on and off the pitch in terms of his leadership and positivity and when he’s not played, so you can’t underestimate the role he’s played.

“It was a difficult decision, taking into account the player and his wishes, but also I think it’s a good deal financially for the football club.”

Wood’s likely departure will leave Newcastle with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as their forward options and Howe stressed a new addition in the January transfer window must be “the right player”.

He added: “[We’re] hopefully planning to replace him, certainly from my side there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing because I think that would leave us dangerously short of players, but there’s no guarantees.

“I don’t think we’ll necessarily replace Chris with another Chris, if that makes sense.

“We’re not necessarily looking for that type of player in the market, but we’ll see what we can do with 11 days to go. It’s not long, but it’s got to be the right player, that’s always so important in any transfer deal we look to do.

“We would have targets we would pursue for sure and we’ll see how we go. I think it’s important not just to have one, we have a pool of players that we like.”

Newcastle face Crystal Palace on Saturday, a side they drew 0-0 with in September and beat 3-2 on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Howe revealed that Bruno Guimaraes has had a scan on the ankle injury he picked up against Fulham on Sunday and is “making good progress”, but is unsure when the Brazilian will return.

Palace snatched a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in midweek thanks to a fantastic late free-kick from Michael Olise and Howe stressed Newcastle will not underestimate the challenges Palace present.

“They’re a very good team, I think the two games we’ve had against them were very tight,” he said.

“Although we probably had the better chances in the league game which we didn’t take, it was still a tight game and the Carabao Cup game could’ve gone either way.

“Now we travel to their ground and that’s always a tough place to go, it’ll be a good atmosphere.

“We obviously go there in good form, but we don’t underestimate the challenge – Patrick’s a very good manager and they’ve got some very dangerous players.”

