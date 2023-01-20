Sheffield United placed under transfer embargo by EFL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United have been placed under a transfer embargo after defaulting on a payment to another club, the English Football League has confirmed.

The Blades, on course for promotion to the Premier League, have been listed as one of two Sky Bet Championship clubs, alongside Reading, under an embargo on the EFL’s official website.

United have breached EFL Regulation 52.2.3, which states: “If a club is in default of payments due to another club under a transfer or compensation agreement the club shall be subject to a registration embargo, such that it shall not be permitted to register any player with that club without the prior written consent of the league until such times as the agreement is honoured.”

The PA news agency understands the embargo will remain in place until the money owed has been paid.

The Blades acknowledged the EFL announcement in a statement released later on Friday.

The club said: “Club officials remain in constant dialogue with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of working to a resolution early next week. The club would like to thank the EFL for its assistance and taking into account a number of unique circumstances.

“The board of directors would like to assure supporters that promotion to the Premier League remains the primary objective this season and will continue to support Paul Heckingbottom and the team.”

The club’s Saudi owner, Prince Abdullah, is currently in talks with an unnamed party over a possible sale of the club, but the embargo is not connected to takeover talks.

Prince Abdullah took sole control of the Blades in 2019 when a High Court ruling forced former co-owner Kevin McCabe to sell his 50 per cent share.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said last month that he was aware “there was an on-going process” when asked about the takeover talks.

Heckingbottom has steered United into the Championship’s second automatic-promotion place and they are 11 points clear of third-placed Watford.