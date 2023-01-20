West Ham seal signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham seal signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 12:43 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 12:54 pm
Danny Ings has joined West Ham (Tim Goode/PA)
Danny Ings has joined West Ham (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

Ings has joined the Hammers for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £12million, until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old is eligible for an immediate debut in Saturday’s crunch home meeting with fellow strugglers Everton.

“I’m really excited to join West Ham United,” said Ings.

“It’s important I settle in as quickly as I can do – and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham.

“We’ve got some massive games ahead of us – and I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Danny Ings is Aston Villa's top scorer in all competitions this season
Danny Ings is Aston Villa’s top scorer in all competitions this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manager David Moyes had previously stated he would not be making too many moves in the January transfer window, but acted after his goal-shy side slipped into the relegation zone.

“I’m really pleased to add Danny to the squad,” he said.

“He is a proven Premier League goalscorer and will add great competition for places in the attacking third.

“We’re looking forward to integrating him into the group, as we go into a busy period in our season.”

