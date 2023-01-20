Julen Lopetegui: Goncalo Guedes was unhappy and wanted to leave Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Julen Lopetegui: Goncalo Guedes was unhappy and wanted to leave Wolves

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 2:20 pm
Goncalo Guedes has joined Benfica on loan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Goncalo Guedes has joined Benfica on loan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Boss Julen Lopetegui has admitted unhappy Goncalo Guedes wanted to quit Wolves.

The attacker has joined Benfica on loan for the rest of the season, just 165 days after moving to Molineux.

The 26-year-old made a £27.5million switch from Valencia in the summer but Lopetegui has let him leave.

He scored twice in 18 appearances for Wolves and has now made a return to Benfica, where he started his career.

“He wants to go out and we wish him all the best, he’s a very good player. I think he’s going to be happier there and we wish him all the best,” said Lopetegui, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

“I prefer to talk about the players who are here. Goncalo wanted to leave and you can’t have players here who aren’t happy.

“We have to wish him all the best because I think he’s a good player and a very good guy.”

Guedes would have seen his playing time limited further with the arrival of Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain this week.

Wolves are busy in the market having agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham for Craig Dawson but the defender will not complete the move in time to face City.

Hammers boss David Moyes was critical of Wolves ahead of their 1-0 defeat at Molineux last week after their interest in the defender went public.

“I might bid for one of them after the game and see how it goes,” Moyes had said.

“Is it destabilising? By the way it is, yeah. Let’s be fair, Wolves tried to buy Daws in the summer and we said no at that time.”

Dawson has been at West Ham since joining from Watford, initially on loan, in 2020 and has made 87 appearances for the Hammers.

He also spent nine years at Wolves’ bitter rivals West Brom before leaving for Watford in 2019.

Wolves go to the Etihad on Sunday lying 16th in the Premier League and just two points over the relegation zone.

Lopetegui added: “All the matches are very hard. This isn’t just now, it’s been like that in the last eight or 10 years.

“City are one of the best teams in the world. We have to be ready but we have the ambition to compete and do our best.

“They have one of the best coaches in history and the best players in the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
Goncalo Guedes has joined Benfica on loan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented