David Moyes says West Ham are United ahead of crucial Everton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Moyes says West Ham are United ahead of crucial Everton clash

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 2:56 pm
West Ham United manager David Moyes (right) says his club are united (John Walton/PA)
West Ham United manager David Moyes (right) says his club are united (John Walton/PA)

David Moyes insists West Ham remain a united club ahead of their pivotal home meeting with fellow strugglers Everton.

Moyes’ former club are deep in crisis with supporters turning on Everton’s hierarchy in the last few weeks as they face a second successive season battling to retain their Premier League status.

When Moyes arrived at West Ham for his first spell in 2019 one of his first matches saw angry fans invading the pitch and owners David Sullivan and David Gold forced to leave their seats amid toxic scenes.

But West Ham’s fortunes have vastly improved over recent seasons with successive sixth and seventh-placed finishes and a Europa League semi-final last year.

Things have not gone to plan this season and Saturday’s visit of Frank Lampard’s side, who sit a place below the Hammers in the bottom three, could potentially cost one of the under-pressure bosses their job.

“It’s a huge game for us both, yes,” said Moyes. “But one you look forward to, I’ve got to. I’ve had a lot of big games and tomorrow is a big game in a different way. Yes, I’m looking forward to it, hopefully we can come out on top.

“I remember when I came here, I was only here three or four games, we had supporters running on the pitch. It was a terrible time for us and I think one of the biggest things that needs to happen as a football club is it for it to come together.

“That needs the supporters, that needs the players, the directors, all to be together. It’s the one thing that happens here at West Ham, I don’t see a divided club here and I’ve got to say from my time at Everton, I never saw a divided club at Everton.

“I can’t really comment (on Everton now), I can only tell you that this football club is much more together I think than it’s ever been.”

Moyes also admitted he has been forced to go “off piste” with the signing of Danny Ings.

The West Ham boss turned to 30-year-old Ings from Aston Villa for around £12million in a bid to lift his goal-shy side with Michail Antonio and big-money summer signing Gianluca Scamacca failing to fire this term.

“I’ve had to go off piste a little bit because obviously we bought in players (last summer) and we wanted it to happen,” he added.

“We tried to break it a little bit in the summer, to try to move it onto another level because I’d seen signs of it that we weren’t quite going the way we wanted to.

“We’ve had to go and do things slightly differently because of the position we’re in at the moment.”

Ings is in line for an immediate debut against Everton with Scamacca sidelined for a couple of weeks with a knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
West Ham United manager David Moyes (right) says his club are united (John Walton/PA)
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented