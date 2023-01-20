Michael Beale admits interest in Belgium U21 midfielder Nicolas Raskin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale admits interest in Belgium U21 midfielder Nicolas Raskin

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 3:44 pm
Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted his interest in a Belgium Under-21 player (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted his interest in a Belgium Under-21 player (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale has confirmed Rangers’ interest in Belgium under-21 international Nicolas Raskin as the transfer window hots up for the Ibrox club.

The Gers boss is looking to bolster his squad this month and the Standard Liege midfielder is on his list.

Ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Beale was quizzed about Raskin.

“Another good player to be fair,” said the former QPR boss, who revealed that striker Kemar Roofe will be out for four weeks with a shoulder injury picked up in last weekend’s Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.

“A player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liege. He missed the first game against Rangers that night when Kemar Roofe scored that amazing goal but he played in the second leg.

“He is obviously out of contract in the summer and is attracting a lot of attention. There is an interest from us but I am sure there is from a number of clubs.”

When earlier asked about Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, reportedly on his way to Ibrox, Beale, who had previously admitted his admiration for the player, was more circumspect.

He said: “No comment on the transfers because we spoke a lot during the week.

“I would say we are very close on one or two bits but I don’t want to  elaborate more on what I said the other day. Nothing will be announced before this game.”

Another player linked with Rangers is Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, although their head coach, Russell Martin, reportedly claimed that the Ibrox club had failed with a bid.

Beale said: “There is not a stand-off. We are doing the business in private and in South Wales they have obviously spoken about it.

“So we don’t want to add to that because the boy has gone back there from a loan and could be in their squad this weekend, so if he is in their squad he is their player.”

While the focus of the media conference was on who may be coming into the Govan club, Beale revealed one or two players may be on their way out.

He said: “In the last 24 hours or so there have been some enquiries for one or two of ours which will be interesting.

“It might be one or two of ours might go out temporarily or permanently because they want to play.

“I have had one or two members of the squad who may have opportunities, none of the senior boys.”

Beale is hoping Roofe, who scored the winner against the Dons to take Rangers into the Viaplay Cup final against Celtic on February 26, will be back for the showpiece occasion at Hampden Park.

He said: “I think it will be four weeks. We are not going down the surgery route, it is one that is in between giving it time or having surgery.

“Kemar has decided it is feeling better but it will be three or four weeks before we see him back so probably the middle of February, in time for the cup final, which is good timing for Kemar.”

Rangers fans will be in the vast majority at McDiarmid Park after the Perth club decided to give travelling fans three stands, which caused a row with their own supporters, many of whom look like they will be staying away.

Beale, who has won seven and drawn one of his eight games as Gers boss, said: “Wherever we go we have a fantastic support. It helped us massively up at Dundee United, it helped us again midweek at Kilmarnock.

“The most important thing tomorrow night is that Rangers are in the next round of the cup.”

Antonio Colak returns to the Rangers squad after recovering from a calf injury.

John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have returned to training but Tom Lawrence continues his rehab from a heel problem, while Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring), Roofe (shoulder) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted his interest in a Belgium Under-21 player (Steve Welsh/PA)
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented