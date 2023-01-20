Sir Alex Ferguson wishes University of Stirling luck for Dundee United cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Alex Ferguson wishes University of Stirling luck for Dundee United cup tie

By Press Association
January 20, 2023, 4:50 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson is backing the students (David Davies/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson is backing the students (David Davies/PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson has given his backing to the University of Stirling as they prepare to take on Dundee United in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Stirling are the first student team to make the last 32 of the competition since Glasgow University lost 6-0 to Kilmarnock 54 years ago, and will be backed by more than 1,00 travelling fans at Tannadice on Saturday.

Chris Geddes’ team, who are bolstered by the university’s sports scholarship programme, sit fifth in the Lowland League, three points behind leaders Rangers B, and beat Albion Rovers in the third round.

In a video message, former Aberdeen and Manchester United manager Ferguson said: “I just want to wish you all the best in your fourth round tie in the Scottish Cup against Dundee United.

“What a challenge it is to you and I hope you enjoy it. You have every chance in the cup, it’s always the same and I wish you all the best. So good luck.”

Another former Scotland manager to send his best wishes was Craig Brown, whose grandson Craig captained the team two seasons ago.

“I wish you all the very best ahead of your cup tie at Tannadice on Saturday,” he said. “I saw your team quite often in the last few years and I thought they were excellent.

“I haven’t seen you play this season, but I look at your results regularly and I’m delighted to see you doing so well.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Craig Brown
Sir Alex Ferguson and Craig Brown are backing the students (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“You guys can create history, I’m certain, and everyone outwith the Dundee United fans will be hoping for a cup upset. They need look no further, I hope, than Tannadice on Saturday because, if you’re on form, and you get them on a dodgy day, there’s an opportunity for a shock result.

“Everyone loves a shock and everyone loves the underdog – so, as the underdog, University of Stirling hope to win this match, and I dearly hope they do; it would be a terrific achievement. All the very best lads – and good luck on Saturday.”

Others to send video messages included French former World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, Judy Murray and former Olympic swimmer Ross Murdoch, who was based at the university.

