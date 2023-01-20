No chance Dundee United will take University of Stirling lightly – Craig Sibbald

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald insists there is no chance of them taking the University of Stirling lightly.

The student team travel to Tannadice on Saturday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Stirling sit fifth in the Lowland League, level on points with Celtic B and beat Albion Rovers to become the first student team in 54 years to make the last 32, so there is no room for complacency from Sibbald and his team-mates.

“It’s just another game for us,” the former Falkirk and Livingston player said on his club’s official website.

“We’ll attack it the same as we always do and we’ll be looking to be in the hat come the end of the 90 minutes.

“In terms of our preparation – not much has changed. Our structure and routine has been pretty normal and we’ve done our homework on the opposition as usual.

“A lot is being made of the game, but if we focus on ourselves and stamp our style on the match then we’ll be confident of coming through the tie.

“I’ve been to the final of this cup before so personally, I’m looking to go one better. Everyone wants to get to a final and we’re no different.”