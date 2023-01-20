Cristiano Ronaldo happy to see Lionel Messi and Co – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo was happy to see Lionel Messi and Co.

A big win for Manchester City.

What a comeback! Proud of the boys😍💙 pic.twitter.com/QGpMuGwTg3 — Manuel Akanji (@ManuAkanji) January 19, 2023

Jamie Carragher was proud.

Proud day for @TheOKFoundation with the first defibrillator installed @KDHSLiverpool as part of the Government’s national rollout. #defibssavelives pic.twitter.com/mVALPp0zcb — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 20, 2023

Manchester United and England midfielder Katie Zelem was celebrating her 27th birthday.

It’s also a big day for Fulham captain Tom Cairney, who turned 32.

Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers was 28 today.

Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal.

London calling! 📞 Excited to join @Arsenal, here we go! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hKNyGsv2wQ — Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) January 20, 2023

Tennis

Coco Gauff marched on.

slicing my way into the second week! #ChopChop 🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/NBTUaE4Adc — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 20, 2023

But there was disappointment for Cameron Norrie.

Cam Norrie loses an epic to an inspired Jiri Lehecka#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/3ZrPHjcoKG — LTA (@the_LTA) January 20, 2023

Rugby Union

Joe Marler was unhappy with rugby’s new tackle rules.

Who the hell did they get to advise on this? — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) January 20, 2023

Formula One

The F1 boys hit up the NBA.