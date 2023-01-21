Dan Evans’ generosity gives Andrey Rublev a banana boost in Melbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dan Evans’ generosity gives Andrey Rublev a banana boost in Melbourne

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 6:36 am Updated: January 21, 2023, 10:46 am
Dan Evans, right, congratulates Andrey Rublev (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Dan Evans, right, congratulates Andrey Rublev (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Dan Evans’ generosity came back to bite him as he was overpowered by fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round of the Australian Open.

After the first nine games went with serve, Rublev asked a ball boy for some bananas to give him a boost of energy.

Overhearing, Evans threw one of his bananas to his opponent, who promptly broke serve in the next game to take the opening set and did not look back in a 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the 1980s cartoon – and current Beano character – Bananaman.  In the story Eric, a schoolboy,  turns into his alter ego and gains superpowers when he eats a banana.

“He actually asked for four bananas, and I quite like him, so I shared with him,” said Evans. “They only brought two, so I donated (one) so he could have one.”

Rublev smiled when asked about it in his post-match interview, saying: “He helped me with some energy for sure. I won an extra two games because I ate a banana.”

It was a seventh meeting between Evans and Rublev, who had shared six close matches prior to this first grand-slam encounter.

“It was just a nice and fun moment between us,” added Rublev. “We have a great relationship between each other. We played great matches.

“I think we played quite a lot already, and he won some matches and I won some matches. But I won the last one now. Next time he will need to take revenge.”

There is nothing subtle about the game of Rublev, he simply hits the ball as hard as he can, especially off the forehand, but he has done it consistently enough to stay in the top 10 for virtually the entirety of the last two years.

The Russian’s big weakness is a tendency to lose his head if things are not going his way but, having won the first set, Rublev simply got better and better here, eventually pounding 60 winners to set up a clash with teenager Holger Rune.

Evans lost seven games in a row from 2-2 in the second but made only 12 unforced errors in the whole match.

“Andrey was too good,” said the British number two, who spends much of his time feeling like he is competing in a higher weight category as one of the smaller players on tour.

“He played some good tennis. I didn’t feel I did too much wrong. I had obviously a little chance in the first, had a break point (at 3-3), I didn’t take it.

“He changed his game to how he played me a few times before. He hit his backhand line very well. He was very aggressive and better than me.

“Before the match, (the) plan was not to be scared to come forward, but he scared me off, and that’s too good from him.”

Evans must now make the long trip from Melbourne to Bogota for Britain’s Davis Cup play-off against Colombia in a fortnight.

He will join Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper in the team, with Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury’s participation potentially dependent on how far they progress in doubles at Melbourne Park.

Although Britain have the higher-ranked players by a distance, the conditions will strongly favour the home team, with the tie being played on clay and with pressureless balls to counter the effects of altitude.

Evans expects it to be very tough, saying: “I’ve played in altitude in Guadalajara, and I was rubbish. Then I asked somebody, ‘Is that similar?’ And they were like, ‘No, that’s hardly anything compared to (Bogota)’. So, I mean, God knows. It’s an experience, I guess.

“I think it’s important that the best players can get out there and represent your country. You don’t know how long you’ve got. I might not be on the team next year. We’ve got some good players coming.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
2
Man charged in connection with disturbance at service station in Dyce. Image: Police Scotland
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
5
Billy Wood launched The Banff Deli only a few months ago, but now has delicious plans for takeaway afternoon tea. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli
6
Ashly Rae has launched the clothing range Elswear. Image: Ashly Rae
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
7
Plans to demolish the former Rosehill Day Centre for a new McDonald's in Aberdeen could be revived. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Return of the Mac: McDonald’s to take a second bite at controversial Aberdeen drive-thru…
8
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Sarah Robinson launched a fundraiser to mark the 10th anniversary of her friend Gill Leiper's death Picture shows; Sarah Robinson and Gill Leiper. unknown. Supplied by Sarah robinson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…
10
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; A rich adornment of lichens cover a birch in the Trossachs. Trossachs. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 07/01/2023
Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented