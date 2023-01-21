Lee Johnson hopes Hibs players hold nerve if Hearts clash goes to penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson hopes Hibs players hold nerve if Hearts clash goes to penalties

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 9:33 am Updated: January 21, 2023, 9:48 am
Lee Johnson is eyeing an Edinburgh derby win (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Lee Johnson is eyeing an Edinburgh derby win (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Lee Johnson wants to see his Hibernian players hit the net with power if Sunday’s Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup fourth-round showdown with Hearts goes to penalties.

With replays in the tournament now scrapped, the fourth-round tie will be settled on the day. Given the last two league meetings between the capital clubs at Easter Road have ended in draws, there seems a realistic chance one of the biggest matches of the Scottish football season so far might have to be decided by a shootout.

“We do penalties sporadically,” said Johnson when asked if Hibs had been working on spot-kicks this week. “Goalkeeper-wise there is absolutely a focus in terms of the back-story and history of each penalty taker so they go in well equipped.

“Then it’s a game of kidology. In terms of recreating the pressure, I think that’s really difficult to do in training. Obviously the boys can work on their technique but that level of pressure is difficult to replicate.

“Going back to my playing days, having taken penalties in training, you could smash it in the corner 10 times, but after 120 minutes when your legs turn to jelly, you just want to hit the target.

“There’s a psychology that goes with it as well, but for me it’s about picking your place and hitting that net hard.

“It’s interesting now with the adjustment of the goalkeepers not being able to step off their line and you see a lot of players pausing, waiting for the goalkeeper to move and then rolling it the other side. It’s a brave man that does that, in my eyes.”

Johnson believes a win over Hearts – to whom they lost 3-0 in the league less than three weeks ago – can change Hibs’ fortunes after a run of nine defeats in 13 games.

“It’s a massive game, a brilliant game,” said the manager. “Easter Road will be absolutely rocking, which is what we want.

“I love to coach and manage in these games and the boys are well up for it. Obviously we’ve had the hurt of the recent away loss and the team haven’t won enough games recently so this is a massive opportunity for us to spin everything back in a really positive way.”

